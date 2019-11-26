Best winter base layers 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

The best winter base layers keep you just at the right temperature, without adding any excess bulk. A good technical fabric will keep you warm when you’re cold but cool you down when you’re warm. Breathable properties are also really important, especially as you’re likely to be layering up. They should have a fairly slim fit, good length in the arm, allow for unrestricted movement but should not ride up. You can find a range of colours, styles and fits on offer — things to consider include whether you would prefer a style with a zip and the importance of being able to incorporate your base layer into a successful “matchy-matchy” look.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best winter base layers 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £85

“The base layer fitted well, kept me warm and was comfortable to wear. It was really breathable and was great when the temperature changed, such as going from riding to teaching.”

9/10

Read full review >>

*H&H APPROVED*

Cavallo Lynette

RRP £59

“This base layer was flattering and fitted really well. It was warm and comfortable without making me too hot, so it was ideal for wearing on cooler days at the yard.”

9/10

Read full review >>

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £65

“I wore this base layer for riding, general yard work and to the gym. It washed well and stood up to regular wear.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £39.95

“I liked the sleeve length and it was also long in the body. It was breathable but not very warm — I would wear it as an extra winter layer or a light summer top.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £50

“The best thing about it was that it was so incredibly warm — it’s great for anyone who’s outside a lot in the cold.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £39.95

“The sleeves were a really good length, but I found the body not to be as close-fitting as I’d like for a base layer. It was warm and breathable — I wore it for cross-country schooling and I was a good temperature.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Jo Rimmer has evented up to five-star level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based at Fontmell Parva, Dorset, alongside her daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

