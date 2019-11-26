Zerofit Heatrub Ultimate base layer review

Zerofit Heatrub Ultimate base layer Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Zerofit Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

New from Japan, the Zerofit Heatrub Ultimate base layer is the warmest in the market, perfect for watching as well as participating in your favourite equestrian activity. The ultimate base layer for protection against extreme cold, it offers three main benefits: your body heat is sealed in like a standard base layer; like a standard base layer, the product instantly warms you up; unlike a standard base layer the unique fibres on the inside of the Ultimate rub against your skin to create frictional heat.

First impressions

It looked well made and I liked the style.

Overview of performance

It fitted well, but it did ride up my body if I didn’t tuck it in. I wore it for general everyday yard wear mostly as it was really comfortable and incredibly warm — it was like I was wearing a jumper. It washed well and stood up to regular wear.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

The best thing about it was that it was so incredibly warm — it’s great for anyone who’s outside a lot in the cold. I only wish there was a way to stop it riding up.