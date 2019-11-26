Ariat Cadence wool ¼ zip baselayer Score 9/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £85

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

A perfect addition to any winter wardrobe, the Ariat Cadence wool ¼ zip base layer uses innovative Cold Series technology, which helps to retain warmth when temperatures drop. “Moisture movement technology” pulls moisture to the outside of the garment so it evaporates quickly, keeping you dry and comfortable, while the machine-washable merino wool fabric regulates body temperature, retains warmth when wet and delivers antibacterial properties to reduce odour. Perfect as a base layer, the jumper features a mock collar for a smart appearance.

First impressions

This base layer looked simple and smart, and I thought the Ariat logo added style.

Overview of performance

I wore this base layer for riding and teaching throughout the winter. It fitted well, kept me warm and was comfortable to wear. It was really breathable and was great when the temperature changed, such as going from riding to teaching. It washed well and stood up to regular wear.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

This base layer was just so comfortable — I can’t think of anything I’d change about it.