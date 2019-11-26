Helly Hansen Lifa Merino Crew review

Helly Hansen Lifa Merino crew Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Helly Hansen Price as reviewed: £65

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Helly Hansen Lifa Merino crew is our warmest base layer, perfect for any type of activity in cold weather. It has a two-layer construction with flatlock seams, 100% wool exterior and the unique properties of technical Lifa technology.

First impressions

This base layer looked well made and I liked the style.

Overview of performance

I wore this base layer for riding, general yard work and to the gym. It fitted really well, was warm and breathable. It washed well and stood up to regular wear.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

It was really comfortable and warm — too warm for a hot day. I can’t think of anything I would change about it.