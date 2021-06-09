



The best hoof boots on the market have many uses. They can be used to provide extra protection to barefoot hooves or support the hooves during the transition to barefoot, but they can also be used as part of rehabilitation programmes or in an emergency when your horse loses a shoe. Whatever your situation, they’re handy to have. If you’re just looking for a boot to cover a dressing or poultice, try the WoofWear medical hoof boot.

Look for a pair that offer sufficient protection while remaining lightweight, shock-absorbing and sturdy. Consider the type of riding you plan to be doing, or whether your horse will need to be wearing them 24/7, as many brands offer different models that lend themselves to a range of terrains.

It’s also worth noting that different brands and models within brands will fit different shaped hooves better. It’s important to take accurate measurements – most brands have a detailed fitting guide and some will even select the best fit for you if you send them photos. Many boots that come with parts – such as adjustment straps or inner neoprene gaiters – also sell these parts separately in case you need to replace them.

Here’s a selection of the best hoof boots that we think are worth considering…

Cavallo Trek hoof boot

Colours: Black or green | Sizes: 7 sizes, in regular or slim | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: £86 |

A very popular choice, this boot is the most flexible, durable, breathable and user-friendly of the wide Cavallo hoof boot collection. It offers the same all-terrain hoof protection as the rest of the collection, but with a new lightweight mesh upper, which is more breathable and flexible, tear-proof and machine washable.

EasyCare Easyboot Sneaker

Colours: Black | Sizes: 7 sizes, in regular or narrow | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: £74.95 |

The Easyboot Sneaker is the most pliable boot in the EasyCare range. It features a new tread design, which absorbs shock, wears well and allows for natural movement. It is suitable for pleasure riders, turnout and therapy uses. The strapping system locks the heel in place to reduce twisting and improve boot retention, and the replaceable front strap is quick and easy to fasten. Studs can be added for additional grip on snow and ice.

Equine Fusion Active boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 10 sizes, in regular or slim | Sold as: Pairs | RRP: £189.60 |

These boots have the same tread as the All Terrain model but with a new, improved upper, which makes them easier to fit, allows a closer and more adjustable fit, and has extra padding at the front. The design allows unrestricted natural movement of the heels, and padding in the front of the boot for comfort making them suitable for riding across all terrains, jumping and rehabilitation.

Flex Boots boot

Colours: Black, yellow, green, red, blue, purple, turquoise, pink, orange or neon green | Sizes: 4 horse sizes, 3 pony sizes or custom variations | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: From £79.95 |

These are described as the softest hoof boots on the market, durable, comfortable, and easy to put on and take off. They are designed with neoprene gaiters and have two back strap settings. They can be worn 24/7.

Floating Boots 2019 boot

Colours: Black, yellow, blue, orange, red or pink | Sizes: 7 sizes, in front or rear shapes | Sold as: Single boots or pairs | RRP: £110.45 for a single boot |

This update to the original boot features a new ergonomic gaiter, which has made the overall boot 22% lighter. The boot allows independent heel movement, while the inner sole has small rubber dots that offer comfort and allow the hoof to have full contact with the sole. There are two tread options – the translucent Sport option, which is a good all-round tread over different terrains, or the black Endurance tread, which is designed especially for dry or rocky terrain.

HKM hoof boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 11 sizes | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: £59.95 |

These boots are cheaper – but arguably less technical – than many others on the list. They are made of tear-proof nylon with soft lining at the coronet. The closure has double touch-tape fastenings and the sole is made of a hard-wearing plastic.

Renegade Viper boots

Colours: Black, red, green, orange or copper | Sizes: 13 sizes | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: £105.95 |

This is an update to the Renegade Classic – it incorporates the same pivoting heel design, cabling system, and straps as the but has a deeper tread, making it longer lasting. It also has a trimmed down, sleeker look, which in addition to the new plastic makes it about 15% lighter.

Scoot Boots

Colours: Black, yellow, blue, orange, red or pink | Sizes: 17 regular sizes, 10 slim sizes | Sold as: Single boots or pairs | RRP: £72 for a single boot |

Unlike most other styles, these boots are constructed entirely of a very strong TPU plastic, which means they will not get soggy, heavy or wet when riding through muddy or wet terrain. This simple design also makes them easy to clean.

Swiss Galopper hoof boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6 sizes, in standard or -L | Sold as: Pairs | RRP: From £204.95 |

Made from 100% recyclable plastic, these boots have a lifespan of 2,000km (1,243 miles). The flexible, shock-absorbing insole is easy on the joints and prevents the boot from turning on the hoof. There is an SG-L size for horses with longer hooves and higher heel bulbs.

Waldhausen hoof boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 5 sizes | Sold as: Single boots | RRP: £53.37 |

This boot opens at the back and the sides fold forward so you can pull it on easily. It has a cushioned rim to prevent rubbing and the shield on the front offers extra protection from knocks.

