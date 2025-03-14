Limited edition pink horse boots to raise funds for breast cancer charity





If you’ve been on the hunt for a set of pink horse boots, then Equilibrium’s new limited edition run of its Tri-Zone All Sport Boots in bright pink could be just what you’re looking for.

Not only will these boots be sure to get you noticed, but they are also raising funds for CoppaFeel, a charity dedicated to educating young people on the early detection of breast cancer.

I was super excited to see these boots at the National Equine Show earlier this month. I love their vibrant colour and the fact they are raising awareness for and supporting a great cause with 10% of the profit from boots sales being donated to the cancer awareness charity.

As the name suggests, these boots are suitable for all disciplines from hacking to cross-country. These versatile boots fit both front and hindlegs, and have an internal tendon strike guard for protection. They also don’t absorb water, which allows them to stay lightweight making them a key contender in our guide to the best cross-country boots.

Visit equilibriumproducts.com to purchase a pair of the limited edition pink boots while stocks last.

We tested the same boots in a different colour and rated them 10/10. Our tester said: “These boots do exactly what they say on the tin – I can’t fault them and you can use them in so many situations”. Read the full Equilibrium Tri-Zone All Sport boots review to find out more.

I can’t wait to see these pink horse boots out and about this season and know we are all supporting a good cause.

To find out more information about the great work behind this breast cancer awareness charity, visit CoppaFeel!

