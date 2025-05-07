



Riders at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials trot-up this afternoon (7 May) showcased an array of outfits – and we are bringing you photos of a selection of our favourites.

From floaty dresses to bright jackets, uniforms and traditional national dress, read on for a look at the fashion from the first horse inspection. And if you’d like to know which horses were held, withdrawn and eliminated, you can check that out here.

Ryuzo Kitajima honours his Japanese heritage as he trots up Riding Club Crane Co Ltd’s Feroza Nieuwmoed for their Badminton debut. He won the Hiho Silver prize for the best dressed male rider.

Bubby Upton wears a floaty green and white dress and boots to present her mother Rachel’s Cola at their fourth Badminton.

Harry Meade sports a pale suit to bring forward his two horses. He’s pictured with his own and Mandy Gray’s Superstition.

Caroline Powell makes a splash with her all-in-one patterned outfit as she leads last year’s winner, Chris and Michelle Mann’s Greenacres Special Cavalier.

Treble Jack – Jack Mantel pops on a striped jacket to present Jack Daniels, owned by Pauline Strawson and Jack Thomas Watson, as they start their first five-star.

Emily King sports a striped dress as she trots up Valmy Biats, fourth here last year. The horse belongs to his rider, her father David and Paula and David Evans.

Bright pink suits Felicity Collins, who will ride her own and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or.

Ros Canter earns the Hiho Silver best-dressed female prize – this jacket has a special emotional connection to the rider’s mentor Caroline Moore, who passed away recently. Ros rides 2023 Badminton champion Lordships Graffalo, owned by Michele and Archie Saul.



Tayla Mason celebrates her last-minute inclusion in the start list with a bright dress, as she presents her mother Sonya and brother Kyle and Sue Rutter’s Centennial.

Holland Cooper ambassador Georgie Goss trots up Feloupe, who is owned by her rider, Suzanne Doggett and Lucy Fleming. She wears the Annabel Lace Dress in blush with a Silver & Gold Trinity Necklace from The Silver Stable.

Lederhosen to the fore for Austria’s Harald Ambros, who rides his own, his wife Susanne and Herwig Radnetter’s Vitorio Du Montet.

Kate Rocher-Smith is all smiles in blue as she comes forward at her first Badminton with Dassett Select, owned by Patricia Marshall and her parents Lesley and Philip Rocher.

Samantha Lissington co-ordinates her skirt and hat – and belt and shoes. Her ride Lord Seekonig belongs to her husband Brayden, Sharon Honiss, Annabelle and Robin Greville Williams and Neil Robertson.

Badminton Horse Trials trot-up photos by Peter Nixon

