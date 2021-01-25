The horse that brought joy for his 90-year-old owner and 7 other stunning shots from Ascot and Haydock races

Racing provided another great couple of days of sport at Ascot and Haydock Park last weekend (23-24 January). Photographer Bill Selwyn was on hand to capture just a few of our favourite moments on camera…
To get us underway, First Flow and David Bass land over the last fence on their way to winning Ascot’s Grade One Clarence House Chase for trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey and 90-year-old owner Tony Solomons. Mr Solomons has been a loyal owner to Kim Bailey — he was one of the trainer’s first customers in 1979 and has remained with him ever since. This win also marked the first Grade One success for Kim since 1995.
The super-impressive seven-year-old Royale Pagaille storm to victory in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park. The son of Blue Bresil won by 16 lengths under Tom Scudamore for owner Mrs Ricci and trainer Venetia Williams, and has quotes of around 12/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Navajo Pass was a relatively surprising winner of The New One Unibet Hurdle, leading from start to finish in front of dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air, who was returning after a long absence due to injury, and Ballyandy. By Nathaniel (who is the sire of the likes of Enable) and out of an Authorized mare, this five-year-old was impressive under Sean Quinlan for trainer Donald McCain and owner T G Leslie.
Faivoir (left) and Bridget Andrews jump the last in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock to beat Minella Drama and Sam Twiston-Davies (right) for trainer Dan Skelton and owner Suzanne Lawrence.
Silver Hallmark and Adam Wedge make all to win the Novices’ Chase at Haydock for Fergal O’Brien and Mr and Mrs William Rucker.
Protek Des Flos and Richie McLernon (in the green and gold colours, white cap) on their way to winning a handicap chase at Haydock for Ben Haslam and J P McManus.
Serious Ego (right) jumps the last en-route to winning the closing race on the card at Haydock, completing the second part of a double on the day for Sean Quinlan. By Sholokhov, this eight-year-old is trained by Nicky Richards and owned by K Haughey and Laura Haughey.
