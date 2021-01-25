The horse that brought joy for his 90-year-old owner and 7 other stunning shots from Ascot and Haydock races

Racing provided another great couple of days of sport at Ascot and Haydock Park last weekend (23-24 January). Photographer Bill Selwyn was on hand to capture just a few of our favourite moments on camera…

To get us underway, First Flow and David Bass land over the last fence on their way to winning Ascot’s Grade One Clarence House Chase for trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey and 90-year-old owner Tony Solomons. Mr Solomons has been a loyal owner to Kim Bailey — he was one of the trainer’s first customers in 1979 and has remained with him ever since. This win also marked the first Grade One success for Kim since 1995.

The super-impressive seven-year-old Royale Pagaille storm to victory in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park. The son of Blue Bresil won by 16 lengths under Tom Scudamore for owner Mrs Ricci and trainer Venetia Williams, and has quotes of around 12/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.