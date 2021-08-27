An Olympic champion just loves the camera and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some famous retirees to early Paralympic highlights, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Happy retirement to Battaash, a great sprinter of our time

This looks very civilised

London 52, Laura Collett’s Tokyo Olympic ride, looks to be very at home with cameras

How great does former National Hunt superstar, Sprinter Sacre look?

Fair play to Laura Tomlinson, who is riding like this, despite being due to give birth this autumn

Eve McCoy looks like a chip off the old block while representing Great Britain at the Children on Horses Europeans

Cheeky Chappy

Georgia Wilson is all smiles while taking part in the arena familiarisation at Tokyo, just a day before she went on to take individual bronze

And here Georgia is at the end of her fabulous test

You can’t blame Sophie Wells for breaking into a beaming smile after her individual silver medal-winning test

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Smile if you’re en-route to winning gold

