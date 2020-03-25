Always wanted to start your own stud? This equestrian property with 13 stables, arena and paddocks has planning for one…

The town of Sandbach is only a 10 minute drive away (7 miles). Goostrey Railway Station is close by, enabling easy access to Manchester. You will also only be 23 miles from Manchester city centre via car.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Winton (23 miles), Sandy Lane (14 miles) and Dean Valley Livery Stables (13 miles).

Kelsall Hill is also just under 30 minutes (17 miles) from the front door and Bold Heath is just 35 minutes (29 miles).

Hound hunting is with Cheshire Forest Hunt and if you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 2A.

You are just over 40 miles from Aintree Racecourse.

Cross-country facilities on offer include Belle Vue (21 miles) and the extensive facilities at Somerford Park Farm are within hacking distance (4 miles).

The experts at Wright and Morten Equine Veterinary Clinic are just under 10 minutues (4 miles) away if you should need them.

Offered for sale by Jackson-Stops, this well-located home which is brimming with potential is priced at £1.3m.

Nestling in approximately 9.42 acres of land, New Farm is set in glorious Cheshire countryside. As well as post and railed paddocks, the property has several outbuildings including two steel portal framed barns, a store room and a machinery store.

There are 13 boxes in total, 10 of which are Monarch stables in a large Dutch barn with automatic waters and swivel feed bowls. There is also a tack room, feed room and wash area in this barn and there is a rug room situated elsewhere.

As well as a four-bay horse walker there is a 20x60m outdoor arena with sand and rubber surface, lighting and mirrors.

The main house has four bedrooms and is surrounded by landscaped gardens. The set-up also boasts a seperate annexe with one bedroom.

On the ground level of the main house you will find entrance and rear halls, a utility room, two reception rooms, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room.

