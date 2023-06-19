



Holme Farm is an impressive set-up currently run as an equestrian centre, and it’s looking for someone to take the reins and make it their own. With multiple streams of income available, including a possible bed and breakfast facility, are you ready to take on the challenge?

Holme Farm, located in the village of Collingham in Nottinghamshire, is in the ideal location for a competition centre being just two miles from the A46. The A1 accessed via the A46 is seven miles from the property. Newark Train Station lies nine miles away and there are regular trains to London with the fastest services taking one hour and 15 minutes.

A number of high-profile events, including Burghley and Thoresby Horse Trials, take place nearby. Newark Showground is just under 10 minutes from the front door.

Other equestrian centres in the local area include Newark Equestrian (10 miles), Golden Valley EC (36 miles), Speetley EC (37 miles) and Canaan Farm (64 miles).

Want to brush up on your cross country skills? Head over to Westwood Farm (20 miles) or Danethorpe Hill (6 miles).

Local equine vets include Home Farm Equine (24 miles) or Tower Equine (36 miles).

Southwell Racecourse can be found 14 miles away, while point-to-pointing takes place at Thorpe Lodge 13 miles away.

The Newark Saddler (11 miles) and Retford Saddlery (13 miles) will supply you with all your essentials.

Savills is marketing this substantial property, and the price tag on it is £3.95 million.

Are you looking to settle at Holme Farm?

The equestrian facilities are accessed from a separate driveway upon entering Holme Farm. There is a large main car park, capable of holding over 200 vehicles.

There is 40 acres of grazing, which is divided by post and rail fencing. All of the paddocks have mains water and some have access to field shelters. The paddocks also have walkways leading to them. The field adjacent to the arena has electricity hook up points for competitors to use on event days.

There are two arenas. Outside, there is a 30x60m warm-up arena with post and rail fencing and flood lights. To the rear of the indoor arena is a smaller outdoor practice ring as well as a covered horse walker and 60ft round pen with viewing area.

The main indoor arena measures 40x80m and has seating for 500 spectators.

There are 50 temporary stables on the site that benefit from electricity and water points.

To the front of the arena is the restaurant, bar and commercial kitchen, leading out to the courtyard which is laid with flagstones and has outdoor seating.

The restaurant has capacity for between 50 to 100 people. On the first floor is a viewing platform that leads through to the roof terrace, and there are also a number of offices in the building.

Other facilities include toilets, showers and a retail shop.

There are 36 stables in total, with 19 of these being Monarch stables located in a steel frame building. The remaining stables are located in American-style barns. There is also a solarium and a wash area, and plenty of storage space.

Planning permission was granted in July 2020 for the change of use of the covered car port and accommodation above into seven self-contained bedrooms that could be operated as letting rooms for hotel-style accommodation, subject to gaining the necessary planning permissions.

The main two-storey house is approached down a tree-lined drive leading to a large gravel courtyard area at the front of the property.

The country-style kitchen boasts a large island, fitted units and tiled flooring with doors leading out to a patio area. Beyond the kitchen is a second kitchen and utility area with fitted units and two Belfast sinks which leads through to the new extension.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms accessed via two staircases, which could enable part of the property to be split into a separate annex if desired. The master bedroom has a large dressing room and ensuite with his and hers sinks, along with a bath.

“In its current form Holme Farm offers purchasers a fantastic opportunity for the creation of a delightful private equestrian facility with additional residential accommodation, either for family members or employees, subject to planning permission,” says Henry King from Savills rural agency. “However, should purchasers seek to pursue and continue running the equestrian operation – for which there is a substantial facility – these offer huge scope for additional income to be generated.”

