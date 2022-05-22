Would you move into this modern home with 6 stables, arena, 7 acres and more…?





8 Manor Farm Court is in the hamlet of Purton Stoke in Wiltshire. Nearby Cricklade (two miles) and Royal Wootton Bassett (six miles) have a wide range of amenities, with the larger towns of Swindon (eight miles) and Cirencester (10 miles) both within easy reach. The property has good access to the A419 (three miles) to the north and the M4 (seven miles) to the south.

West Wilts EC is just over 45 minutes away and offers competitions across the disciplines throughout the season. Other equestrian centres within easy reach include Wickstead Farm EC (nine miles), Rectory Farm Arena (15 miles) and Lucknam Park EC (29 miles). The cross-country facilities on offer at Rabson Manor are just 13 miles away.

Wessex Equine Vets (12 miles) is just 25 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you could head out with either the Vine & Craven or the Tedworth.

8 Manor Farm Court is on the market with Rural Scene for £850,000. Let’s take a look around…

This attached property is set on the edge of a small courtyard development.

There is an outdoor arena measuring 55x25m with a carpet fibre and sand surface. This has been recently topped up and a decked observation area has been added. Beyond the arena is a concrete hard standing area with a small workshop.

There is a purpose-built stable yard with six loose boxes, including two foaling boxes, plus a tack room, and a central wash and storage area. The yard has light and power with electric sockets, etc. Beyond the stables there is a large yard/area of hardstanding providing parking and also a monopitch barn/hay store.

The land is divided into two main blocks with just over seven acres adjoining the outbuildings. The land is fairly level in four main paddock areas currently sub-divided and enclosed by a mixture of post and rail fencing and hedging. There is a further block of just under five acres, accessed via a trackway at the top of the land via a small ford, divided into two paddocks and used by the vendors for hay, summer grazing, cantering and schooling.

The house is approached through the courtyard development, passing under an archway that leads to a block of carports of which the property owns one. There is parking to the front of the house, and to the rear there is an enclosed garden with decked area, lawned gardens and a garden building, which is currently used as a home office with air source air conditioning for heating.

Inside the house is an entrance hall and cloakroom. There is also a sitting room with double doors leading to the patio.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has granite work tops and opens into an orangery/garden room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, with an en-suite to the master bedroom. There is also a family bathroom.

