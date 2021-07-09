Have you ever seen anything quite like this? And 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some old favourites enjoying retirement to an annoying field mate, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Even Charlotte Dujardin rides without stirrups every now and then



Grand National winner One For Arthur looks to be loving retirement…

…As is Grade One winner Cue Card

Very helpful

How sweet

It’s coming home (maybe thanks to the unicorn?)

This looks dreamy

Remember to do your morning stretches

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Have you ever seen anything quite like this?

