7 secrets all horsey people keep from their other halves

We all know that total honesty is meant to be key to a happy relationship. But sometimes, what the eye doesn’t see, the heart doesn’t grieve over. Read on for seven secrets horsey people typically keep from their other halves…

1. We bring our tack into the kitchen to clean it when they are away.

2. Ok, total disclosure. Sometimes we bring it into the living room in front of the TV. But we always put a dust sheet or newspaper on the floor first, so that makes it ok, right?

3. That new saddle? Yeah, you were right — it is brand new and made to measure. The story about it being a lucky e-bay find was just that… a story. If only we showed as much imagination when coming up with ideas at work…

4. How much entry fees are. I mean, we sometimes moan about the cost of competing, but we are very careful never to mention an actual figure…

5. How many rugs our horses have. We’re a tiny bit embarrassed to admit even to our horsey friends that Bob The Cob, who probably doesn’t need a rug at all, is the owner of no less than 26 different wardrobe options. Obviously 15 of them have detachable necks, too…

6. That we put our bits and stirrups in the dishwasher at the last minute when they’re not looking. You wondered why we’re sometimes so keen to be the unloader…

7. That we actually have one more horse than you know about. Ok, maybe we don’t all do this… some of us just aren’t that good at fibbing. But we definitely know people who made sure their latest purchase was the same colour as a current resident and assumed a non-horsey other half wouldn’t notice, provided they never saw the two together…

