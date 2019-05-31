A horsey other half is many riders’ dream — someone to share the bills, as well as your hopes, dreams and disappointments. No more arguments because you spend too much time at the yard, because he or she is there too!

But some times, it’s not all bliss and red roses in the tack room. Here are eight things horsey couples fight about…

1. Who should dismount to open that really stiff gate out hacking. Yes, the other horse is taller to get back on, but mine is much less compliant…

2. Whose fault it is when someone goes the wrong way in a dressage test. Was the caller so distracted by watching how good/bad the medium trot is (and they actually know what they are looking for), that they forgot to give an instruction? Or was the rider simply not concentrating and the caller gave direction in perfectly good time?

3. Who should pay for lorry repairs if it’s been reversed into something — the driver or the person doing the guiding? Sometimes there’s something to be said for resorting to the joint bank account, even if it’s meant to be strictly bills and mortgage only…

4. Whose fault it is that you arrived at the show really late — the one who failed to set the alarm clock properly or the one who insisted on a breakfast stop at McDonald’s? Domestics in McDonald’s are never classy…

5. How the Olympic qualification process works. You both know you could solve this by just looking at the FEI website, but a good debate is much more fun… (or is that just us?!)

6. How British Dressage’s rider grading system works. As above, but different website.

7. Whose turn it is to clean the 27-year-old retired pony’s sheath. Or clean under the rubber mats. Or any other really unpopular job…

8. Why someone had the last fence down/a stupid stop across country/their horse cantered on the wrong leg for the judge. After all, the spectator can always tell, right?

