6 amazing photos from the archive to celebrate 50 years since Britain’s Olympic eventing gold in Mexico

The 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, celebrates its 50th anniversary this week. The Games were hosted from 12-27 October and to mark the occasion, we bring you some pictures from the archive, documenting Great Britain’s huge success in the eventing competition, where they won team gold and individual silver.

The Games proved notoriously difficult for eventing competitors — the cross-country course was some 1,800m above sea level and the site was known for high levels of rainfall between October and March.

61% of riders managed to complete Mario Becerril’s course before heavy rain fell. Although it lasted only 30 minutes, the penultimate fence, a 2m wide stream, became 12m in width and flooded the entire take off point for the horses.

The British team of Major Derek Allhusen (Lochinvar), Reuben Jones (The Poacher), Richard Meade (Cornishman) and Jane Bullen (Our Nobby) won team gold over the second-placed United States and bronze medal winners, Australia. Major Allhusen also scooped the individual silver medal.

Let’s take a nostalgic look back at the efforts put in by the British team to bring those eventing medals home…

1. Jane Holderness-Roddam (née Bullen) with her sister Jenny, who went as Jane’s groom, in Mexico

Jane Holderness-Roddam (née Bullen) with her sister Jenny, who went as Jane's groom, in Mexico

2. One combination battles the elements on the cross-country course

3. Jane, who was the first woman on a British Olympic team, showjumps Our Nobby on the final day of competition

Jane Bullen, first woman member of a British Olympic equestrian team, negotiates a jump on Our Nobby as the British team move toward a gold medal win in the three-day equestrian eventing at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City, Mexico on Oct. 21, 1968. The event consists of dressage, cross-country and jumping events. (AP Photo)

4. The British team stand proud on the podium, with the USA in second and Australia in third

Australian rider Bill Roycroft (1915 - 2011, fourth from right) with his team on the podium after the mixed team three-day eventing at the Mexico City Olympics, 21st October 1968. Roycroft's son Wayne is next to him (third from right). Great Britain won gold, with the USA second and Australia in third place. (Photo by Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty Images)

5. Major Derek Allhusen shows off his team gold medal and his own individual silver medal, on arrival at Heathrow Airport.

Major Derek Allhusen shows off his gold medal for Great Britain's equestrian team and his own individual silver medal, on arrival at Heathrow Airport.

6. Staff-Sergeant Ben Jones, who was on the gold medal-winning team, on his return at Heathrow Airport, with a guitar and sombrero, souvenirs he brought back from his trip to Mexico

Staff-Sergeant Ben Jones, a member of the British Olympic equestrian team, who gained a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Mexico, on their return at Heathrow Airport, London. Ben also brought back some souvenirs - a guitar and a sombrero.

