35 native ponies who reigned at the 2021 BSPS Heritage championship show





The 15th annual British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championship show took place at Arena UK in Lincolnshire and it was arguably one of the best yet, with bumper entries and spectacular competition. Competitors could ride for one of the mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme championship tickets and a spot at the Liverpool Horse Show, although that has now been cancelled, and new faces contended for some of the main novice and restricted accolades on offer.

Here are 35 ponies who took home some of the top titles…

1. Dunkery Wigeon

Maureen Richardson’s Exmoor stallion lands third in the small breeds Liverpool semi-final, giving rider Hayley Reynolds one of two tickets.

2. Thistledown Cadog

Sandy Anderson’s Welsh section B tops his breed class for rider Rebecca Penny and producer Danielle Garner.

3. Dukeshill Pearly Spencer

The Welsh section A stallion and Victoria Harker were third in the Welsh section A and B semi-final.

4. Menai Eurostar

Karen Johnson’s Welsh section D wins his semi-final as well as the open championship on day one before scoring both Saturday and Sunday supreme of show accolades.

5. Lotuspoint Cassius

Lilly Ahern-Lee pilots Rachel Brightmore’s superstar Shetland gelding to second in the small breeds Liverpool semi-final.

6. Newoak Midnight Moon

Eva Talbot is in the saddle of the Dartmoor gelding who stood supreme mini champion on Sunday.

7. Clanmill Leteika Miracle

The HOYS winning Welsh section B mare under her producer Katy Marriott-Payne.

8. Rekcilf Mr Montagu

The Wendy Dunn-owned Dartmoor stallion enjoys his lap of honour after winning his Liverpool semi-final with Jennifer Cowan.

9. Springbourne Compass

Evanthe Hughes puts on a supreme performance with her cradle stakes winner to clinch the mini Heritage supreme during Saturday’s evening performance.

10. Coral Malachy

Sam Roberts pilots Jane Matthews’ HOYS runner up to third in the Connemara and New Forest semi-final.

11. Carrwood Aden Our

The Welsh section B is top of his semi-final for jockey Leanne Mitchell and owner Ian Palethorpe.

12. Melau Aramis

Heading Sunday’s novice ridden championship is Lauren Brill with Samantha Walker’s Welsh section B pony.

13. Eddra Chillies

Christine Phillips’ Exmoor gelding canters to the Exmoor breed class with Alice Tomlinson at the helm.

14. Frederiksminde Volcano

Victoria Casey’s own Connemara, who was working hunter champion at the RIHS in July.

15. Eastlands Dunknowe

Sarah Parker’s team come home with a host of victories, including in the Connemara and New Forest Liverpool semi-final with the Heathcote’s Connemara gelding.

16. Kaybrook Midnight Comet

The Welsh section D breed class goes to Ellena Thomas aboard her own home-produced stallion.

17. Bryncarrig The Bandit

Katy Marriott-Payne with Christine Phillips’ Welsh section C gelding.

18. Springwater Guillot

Laura Oughton-Auker’s novice Dartmoor strides to his Liverpool breed class.

19. Lynuck The Showman

Lynn Scott’s big winning Welsh section C is third in his Liverpool semi-final class with Rebecca Penny.

20. Wellbrow Diplomat

The Fell stallion with Hayley Reynolds, who was riding for owner Zoe Marsden.

21. Danwood Llewellyn

Hannah Atkinson and her home-bred, home-produced stallion top a competitive Welsh section C semi-final.

22. Sharptor Tricolore

Jess Talbot on the Shetland stallion in the best of breeds class.

23. Highland Chief Of Talisker

Amber Thorpe’s own stallion is crowned winner of the Highland best of breed class.

24. Trehewyd Cardi

The Welsh section D stallion takes the bridesmaid spot in the Liverpool breed semi-final with Kayleigh Evans.

25. Thorneyside Guardsman

Katy Marks’ home-produced stallion is third in the Welsh section D Liverpool semi-final.

26. Nipna James Britannia

Katie and Richard Waite’s Dales stallion nets his best of breeds class for Vikki Smith.

27. Hoekhurst Example

The Welsh section A stallion and Libby Grota, HOYS winners in October, achieve a Liverpool ticket in their best of breeds class.

28. Greenholme Kipper

Anna and Bev Metcalfe’s Fell mare are third and book their Liverpool pass in the Fell, Dales and Highland semi-final.

29. Towergate First Impression

Tabitha Hughes rides her mother Miranda’s Welsh section A to Saturday’s mini Heritage championship.

30. Gems Malt Whiskey

The Welsh section C Liverpool booking is secured by April Gilmartin’s own home-produced stallion.

31. LovelyHill Folklore

Vikki Smith time with Penny Sutton’s New Forest pony.

32. Murvey George

Sarah Field is triumphant on her own Connemara stallion in his best of breed qualifier.

33. Haygate Prince John

Jade Neal’s home-bred novice working hunter champion is flawless throughout to stand overall Heritage working hunter supreme.

34. Nipna Invictus

Caitlin Hamilton secures both the Liverpool Fell, Dales and Highland semi-final and the young riders championship aboard her own Dales gelding.

35. Tarbarl Luke At Me

The Dales gelding is second with stand in jockey Jodie Lee.

