2 horses that don’t understand social distancing and 14 other great bits of equestrian social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a young Zara Tindall galloping around the Pony Club Championships to a very special foal, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Current European showjumping champion Clooney is enjoying soaking up some rays

How about this for a throwback? A 14-year-old Zara Tindall riding around the 1996 Pony Club Championships

Another masterpiece from the Jamie Osborne team



A diddy Laura Collett

Happy Birthday Bob’s Worth!



What a special filly this will hopefully be



Joseph Murphy’s daughter didn’t want to miss out on the virtual eventing fun



There are some new arrivals at the Funnell’s yard



Put your best foot forward



We wonder if Frankie Dettori created those quarter marks himself?



Strap yourself in for a ride on the world’s fastest sprinter



Another throwback, and this time it’s Ben Hobday’s former five-star campaigner Mulry’s Error after a Badminton cross-country round, and looks like he could have gone around again!

Ready for the off

Watch this until the end…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

No social distancing between these two



