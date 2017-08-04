15 types of Pony Club parent you’re sure to recognise

With Pony Club camps across the country in full swing, take a look at these 15 types of Pony Club parents that you may well recognise...

1. The pushy parent

This is the stereotypical competitive mother (or father) who enthusiastically signs her (or his) child up for every rally, team and event on the agenda. Said child competes every weekend and you can’t help but think that they’d be happier jumping a slightly smaller class… You also have a suspicion that this parent is more excited and enthusiastic than their child at all times.

2. The DC

This parent is the branch’s ‘top dog’. A bit of a celebrity in the area, we can’t help but try to befriend this person, and their child. They are extremely organised, know your event schedule better than you do and is always suggesting that you should join the committee.

3. The flashy mum

We all know the flashy mum… she boasts all the latest gear, has the nicest lorry and owns a top competition pony, complete with diamanté encrusted tack. This is the mum who still manages to look effortlessly glamorous whilst mucking out 10 stables and you can’t help but be a little jealous.

4. The proud parent

This is the one who hangs every ‘clear round’ rosette on the mantle piece and proudly shows you the videos of their offspring’s dressage tests from the weekend. All of them. They buys a photo from every competition and the family home is filled with framed photographs.

5. The gossip

This nosey parker knows everything. Think ‘Gossip girl’ meets Pony Club. They know all the scandal and drama within your branch — and one 50 miles away too. She even knows how much your friend’s neighbour purchased their new pony for. This one is more than happy to share their opinion over a cup of tea or something stronger.

6. The mumsy mum

The ‘mumsy’ mum is everyone’s best friend. She is very sweet and friendly and always has time to ask how you are. She’s the one that brings the delicious chocolate brownies to rallies and packs extra snacks for you to take on the lorry.

7. The strict one

We’re all secretly a bit scared of the strict mum (or dad). This is the parent that doesn’t let her daughter stay after the disco on the last night of camp and wouldn’t dream of letting her participate in any pony swaps.

8. The over achiever

This parent is good at everything. They were a top event rider when they was younger and you keep your fingers crossed that he or she will offer you a lesson. Their children seem to be equally as talented, taking home every red rosette and studying for their B tests in their spare time.

9. The non-horsey parent

This endearing mum or dad can’t tell one end of a horse from the other. They find horses a bit intimidating, but support their child none-the-less. On the odd occasion you overhear them wondering how they were the one to end up mucking out three stables and driving a horsebox or towing a trailer…

10. The snap-happy parent

This is the parent who films their child’s every round and always has a camera in hand. They even film other children’s rounds ‘just in case’. However, when you come to admire their photography you often find only a tail caught in the corner of the frame or a gripping video of the grass…

11. The one who washes the dishes

This parent is a little quieter than the others and avoids any drama. They want to help out at Pony Club camp, but finds their forte lies in breakfast, lunch and dinner duty. They usually befriends the non-horsey parent.

12. The nervous one

This is the can’t watch hands-over-eyes parent who is anxiously biting their nails from the sidelines while pretending to watch their offspring’s cross-country round. The child loyally wears a body protector, hat and gloves at all times and quickly dismounts if the pony misbehaves.

13. The get-on-and-do-it-herself parent

It doesn’t matter if their child is competing in the unaffiliated 2’6’’ class on a 14hh pony, this parent will be shouting from the sidelines at any competition. If the child’s pony refuses a fence they will storm in, get on and complete the course themselves. Most often found next to the pushy parent and is quick to offer anyone nearby riding advice.

14. The lost looking parent

Often, but not exclusively applied to Dads. We’ve all seen at least one lost looking dad wandering around the cross-country course in search of a particular fence, or watching the wrong child’s jumping round. Thanks for tagging along though. We do appreciate your support.

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…



15. The bored sibling

It wouldn’t be right to forget the rest of the family… this is the sibling who has no interest in horses, yet has been dragged along to shows for as long as they can remember. They would much rather be at home playing on the computer than standing in a field, but have come to support you all the same.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.