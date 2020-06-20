11 everyday sights and situations which irritate horse owners

There are certain things in life — such as traffic jams and slow walkers — which annoy everyone. But there are also some very specific situations which tend to only get up the noses of the horsey people of the universe.

Here are 11 everyday things which annoy the hell out of us equestrians…

1. When a perfectly flat, green field has no horses or jumps in it

The things a horse rider can do with very little acreage is impressive, so when they see a completely empty field their imaginations can start to go a little wild. If the farmer ever needs a hand to get rid of some of that grass, I know three or four (or five) four-legged creatures who could help him out…

2. When the supermarket has run out of apples and carrots

That’s my horse in a bad mood when I get to the yard this evening with no treats.

3. When people drive too fast on country lanes

Even when dismounted, speedy drivers who rush around blind corners and zoom through narrow roads give us the shivers.

4. When a bridle path has been blocked off

You’ve waited all week to go on your favourite hack to find that someone’s — intentionally or unintentionally — barricaded the entrance to the bridleway. You’re certainly no Sherlock Holmes, but you will get to the bottom of this.

5. When cyclists don’t give way to riders on a bridlepath

Equally infuriating, but definitely more dangerous.

6. When other horse riders don’t say thank you on the road

You try your best to be a polite and courtous rider to drivers and other road users (unless point no. 3 applies to them) but when other horse riders can’t be bothered to give a wave to say thanks you wonder why you bother.

7. When people say horse riding isn’t a sport

Usually followed by ‘well the horse does all the work’. Grrr!

8. When your local shop is out of H&H magazine

Thursdays just aren’t the same if you can’t get your H&H fix!

9. When people have the audacity to plan their social events on summer champs week

Sorry, please change your wedding date, I have a championship to win.

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

‘The harder you work, the luckier you’ll get’ — and other sound pieces of advice top riders live by 6 issues of Horse & Hound delivered to your door for £6

10. When a large barn is used for storage and not for stabling

Horse riders are really just architects dressed in jodhpurs and raincoats.

11. When people ask if they can have a go on your horse (or if their son or daughter can)

Asking if you can ride my horse when you have never ridden in your life is the same as asking if you can drive my car when you’ve never been behind a wheel…

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.