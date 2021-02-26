11 common sights in a collecting ring

As competitions are set to recommence soon (hopefully), here are 11 familiar sights we’ll probably see in the collecting ring when social distancing rules are relaxed further down the line…

1. The horse at it’s first show

The first competitive outing is a biggie for a horse just starting out in any discipline. You can usually spot this animal a mile off; he’s gangly, his eyes are on stalks and he’s probably snaffle mouthed. And his rider usually looks highly stressed. Give this duo a wide birth!

2. A disgarded grooming kit/basket

Hopefully you realise you’ve forgotten your box of treasures before you leave the showground.

2. Someone arguing

Probably a parent or child, or a rider and their long-suffering partner, bickering about their recent performance (or lack of) or who was meant to put dinner in the slow cooker before they set off that morning…

3. An over-worked groom

Some grooms don’t seem to have stopped all day; a constant cycle of cleaning boots, legging up and primping horses. While your groom is putting their feet up, polishing off the last of the Prosecco and cake…

4. A designated jumper putter-upper

Similar to that person who stupidly places themselves next to the collecting ring enterance gate, the individual stood in the middle putting jumps up and down is probably too polite to just walk away, so it’s their unofficial job until someone comes and takes their place.

5. Many, many trainers

Trainers with all different teaching styles and tones of voice will be seen, and heard. Some use words of encouragement, while others make their clients cry. Horses for course, I guess.

6. The lost stick

Alas, the poor lost show cane or schooling whip is usually found at the end of the day, bedded under the sand. Probably dropped at the side of the ring by mistake and unlikely to be reunited with its former owner.

7. A leg bandage mishap

Watching a leg wrap gradually unravel before your eyes is similar to watching a car crash. A possible disaster if the horse treads on it and spooks. Yikes.

8. At least one spectacular fall

You just hope it’s not you.

9. A lack of direction

There’s always one rider who has never heard of the left-to-left concept, or a pair who insist on riding two-by-two on the track.

10. The owners

They’re the reason why a lot of horses are at the fixture in the first place. There to be impressed and hopefully leave with a bundle of red rosettes. Why does it feel like there is always added pressure when performing infront of these groups of VIPS, even though you don’t have anything to do with them!?

11. Litter

Include dropped coffee cups, schedules or back numbers. Do your bit and take your litter home, folks!

