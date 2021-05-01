Mega fillies go head-to-head: who is your money on in the 1,000 Guineas?

Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Prices correct at time of publishing. Be Gamble Aware.

How can I watch the 2,000 Guineas?

ITV Racing will be showing the 2,000 Guineas live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.40pm.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 2,000 Guineas will take home £212,663.

Recent 1,000 Guineas winners

2016: Minding, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2017: Winter, ridden by Wayne Lordan trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2018: Billesdon Brook, ridden by Sean Levey, trained by Richard Hannon Jr. and owned by Pall Mall Partners

2019: Hermosa, ridden by Wayne Lordan, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2020: Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

Continued below…

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. *Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free