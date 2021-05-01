{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Mega fillies go head-to-head: who is your money on in the 1,000 Guineas?

    • Tomorrow (Sunday 2 May), we will have the opportunity to witness some of this year’s best three-year-old fillies pit themselves against each other in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the first fillies’ Classic of the season to help you select your 1,000 Guineas bets. Who is your pick to win this historic Group One?

    Pick your 1,000 Guineas bets

    Horse: Santa Barbara | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 5/4
    Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

    Sacred | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 9/2
    William Haggas

    Alcohol Free |Jockey: Oisin Murphy| Place bet: 7/1
    Andrew Balding

    Mother Earth | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 15/2
    Aidan O’Brien

    Saffron Beach | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 8/1
    Jane Chapple-Hyam

    Statement | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 12/1
    Martyn Meade

    Thunder Beauty | Jockey: W J Lee | Place bet: 16/1
    K J Condon

    Fev Rover | Jockey: Paul Hanagan | Place bet: 18/1
    Richard Fahey

    Vadream | Jockey: Jamie Spencer | Place bet: 18/1
    Charlie Fellowes

    Lullaby Moon | Jockey: Rossa Ryan | Place bet: 33/1
    Ralph Beckett

    Seattle Rock | Jockey: P J McDonald | Place bet: 50/1
    Sylvester Kirk

    Star Of Emaraaty | Jockey: Robert Havlin | Place bet: 66/1
    John & Thady Gosden

