Mega fillies go head-to-head: who is your money on in the 1,000 Guineas?

Tomorrow (Sunday 2 May), we will have the opportunity to witness some of this year’s best three-year-old fillies pit themselves against each other in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the first fillies’ Classic of the season to help you select your 1,000 Guineas bets. Who is your pick to win this historic Group One?
Pick your 1,000 Guineas bets
Horse: Santa Barbara | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 5/4
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Sacred | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 9/2
William Haggas
Alcohol Free |Jockey: Oisin Murphy| Place bet: 7/1
Andrew Balding
Mother Earth | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 15/2
Aidan O’Brien
Saffron Beach | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 8/1
Jane Chapple-Hyam
Statement | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 12/1
Martyn Meade
Thunder Beauty | Jockey: W J Lee | Place bet: 16/1
K J Condon
Fev Rover | Jockey: Paul Hanagan | Place bet: 18/1
Richard Fahey
Vadream | Jockey: Jamie Spencer | Place bet: 18/1
Charlie Fellowes
Lullaby Moon | Jockey: Rossa Ryan | Place bet: 33/1
Ralph Beckett
Seattle Rock | Jockey: P J McDonald | Place bet: 50/1
Sylvester Kirk
Star Of Emaraaty | Jockey: Robert Havlin | Place bet: 66/1
John & Thady Gosden
How can I watch the 2,000 Guineas?
ITV Racing will be showing the 2,000 Guineas live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.40pm.
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 2,000 Guineas will take home £212,663.
Recent 1,000 Guineas winners
2016: Minding, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2017: Winter, ridden by Wayne Lordan trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2018: Billesdon Brook, ridden by Sean Levey, trained by Richard Hannon Jr. and owned by Pall Mall Partners
2019: Hermosa, ridden by Wayne Lordan, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2020: Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
