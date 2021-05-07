1 horse hits the snooze button and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one very sassy pony to a horse in full snooze mode, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Mornings like this one — you can’t beat them



Carl Hester’s support team in full swing



What a great tradition



This little chap has got bucket loads of character…



Piggy March’s son, Max, fashions his mum’s competition boots very nicely



No horses, but very cute



Frankie Dettori proving age is just a number after his recent successes

But our favourite social media post this week is…





Sound on for this one



