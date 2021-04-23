1 de-fluffed horse and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Grand National greatness to competing in the snow in April, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

This Suffolk Punch is a little confused…



Flat jockey Oisin Murphy proving he can ride jumpers as well as racehorses



This was the moment at Burnham Market when the one minute silence for the death of Prince Philip was observed — every horse was on its best behaviour

This looks like fun



A very well-bred foal indeed



This was a snowy Kentucky on Wednesday



Oh no



But our favourite social media post this week is…





Before and after



