1 acrobatic foal and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one famous horse settling into retirement life to a very cool victory, we saw it all on social media.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
It’s great to see Altior settled into his retirement home with Mick Fitzgerald
The look of love
Andrew Nicholson, we salute you
THANK YOU… It’s been a pleasureI wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and messages following my decision to…
Posted by
Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday, September 22, 2021
All-smiles for Nicola Wilson at the European Eventing Championships following a stunning test with JL Dublin
👍🏻👍🏻 from Nicola Wilson after completing her Dressage Test on JL Dublin at the FEI European Eventing Championships…
Posted by
Benjamin Clark Photography on Thursday, September 23, 2021
Swipe for cuteness
Now you can ‘ride’ around Aachen
CHIO Aachen 2021: Perspektivwechsel mit Sam Watson | Spektakulär durch das Gelände beim SAP-Cup
SPEK! TA! KU! LÄR! Der SAP-Cup hat im Gelände mal wieder gehalten, was er versprochen hat! Und wir können ihn nun noch einmal aus einer ganz anderen Perspektive miterleben 🤩🤩🤩 SAP und Sam Watson nehmen uns mit in den Sattel von Ballybolger Talisman und auf die furiose Runde durchs Gelände. Anschnallen und geniessen! Aber Achtung: Kann süchtig machen 😊.#chioaachen #sap #thebestrun SAP Sports & Entertainment****************************************************What a spectacular event that was! The SAP-Cup once again delivered what it promised in the cross-country! And now we can experience it once again from a completely different perspective 🤩🤩🤩 SAP and Sam Watson take us into the saddle of Ballybolger Talisman and on the furious round through the terrain. Buckle up and enjoy! But beware: it can be addictive 😊.
Posted by
CHIO Aachen on Saturday, September 18, 2021
But our favourite social media post this week is…
When you win your first CCI4*-L
