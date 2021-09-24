1 acrobatic foal and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one famous horse settling into retirement life to a very cool victory, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

It’s great to see Altior settled into his retirement home with Mick Fitzgerald

The look of love

Andrew Nicholson, we salute you

All-smiles for Nicola Wilson at the European Eventing Championships following a stunning test with JL Dublin

Swipe for cuteness

Now you can ‘ride’ around Aachen

But our favourite social media post this week is…

When you win your first CCI4*-L

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.