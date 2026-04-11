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The question on everyone’s lips? What to wear at Badminton. Well, that’s an exaggeration, but it’s certainly worth thinking about your Badminton Horse Trials outfits now. There isn’t long to go after all – this year Badminton Horse Trials is running 6–10 May – so make sure you’ve got your Badminton tickets.

For the seasoned event goer, Badminton is about donning your best country boots and soaking up four days of sport and shopping. If you’ve been before, you likely know how the weather can change and will know a pac-a-mac (like this one on Amazon) is an absolute must.

Plus, you’ll understand that a run-of-the-mill collapsible brolly won’t cut it – you need something sturdy like this discounted umbrella that has been tested in up to 85mph winds. And, as I found out last year, a stowable brolly also makes excellent shade for a dog.

If you’re figuring out Badminton outfits for the first time, you’re in the right hands. Our team has been going for years, and we’re there pretty much dawn til dusk! Some years have been as wet as wet can be, while others were definite shorts and SPF weather, so it’s good to have a few options in mind.

Oh, and before I forget, if you’re looking for hotels near Badminton Horse Trials, get something booked in ASAP.

Plus, read to the end for outfits for under £100!

Is there a Badminton Horse Trials dress code?

There is no dress code for any part of Badminton Horse Trials. Lots of visitors like to dress the part – you’re going to see lots of tweed, country boots and feathery fedoras – but you’re free to dress up or down as you choose. Practicality, however, is always encouraged for your own sake.

What to wear to Badminton Horse Trials

The time of year means weather conditions frequently vary at Badminton – not just between years, but over the week – so it really is best to consider all eventualities and a way to carry them.

Your Badminton Horse Trials outfits benefit from being versatile!

1. Footwear

Let’s be honest, your best wellies are a viable option here. In fact, if you’re attending for several days, it’s a good idea to have them on stand-by in your car just in case things take a turn for the boggy.

Good ground on day one can quickly become sludge by cross-country day at Badminton.

Of course, country boots – and best country boots for men – are a horse trials staple.

However, sometimes the temperatures rise high in the spring sun (note: make sure you bring and wear SPF even if it looks cloudy), so packing trainers or a nice pair of loafers can help keep you cooler.

2. Layer up

As I said previously, be prepared for varied conditions, which include temperature. Chilly mornings can quickly become sizzling afternoons, so use layers to stay comfy all day.

Layers can dress an outfit up or down. Mid-layer jackets (like this one from Lemieux) are cosy and flattering, while a gilet (like this one) is a more casual option. They also have this padded gilet for extra cosiness.

3. Outerwear

We’ve covered the importance of rain-proof clothing – there’s no harm in taking a riding robe or long waterproof coat – but waxed jackets are a smart and oft-popular option, too.

The best wax jackets have plenty of pockets, are made of durable waxed cotton and will be at the very least water-resistant.

4. Accessories

Complete your look with a detail such as a belt, bag or hat. You’ll see plenty of wool fedoras with a feather detail (like this one), and you’ll definitely want a bag.

If you’ve packed lots of snacks, drinks and layers, something practical like this smart water-repellent backpack might be your best bet. Otherwise, a large stylish handbag (like this one) might be just the thing to stash purchases into.

Badminton Horse Trials outfits for under £100

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