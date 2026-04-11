The question on everyone’s lips? What to wear at Badminton. Well, that’s an exaggeration, but it’s certainly worth thinking about your Badminton Horse Trials outfits now. There isn’t long to go after all – this year Badminton Horse Trials is running 6–10 May – so make sure you’ve got your Badminton tickets.
For the seasoned event goer, Badminton is about donning your best country boots and soaking up four days of sport and shopping. If you’ve been before, you likely know how the weather can change and will know a pac-a-mac (like this one on Amazon) is an absolute must.
Plus, you’ll understand that a run-of-the-mill collapsible brolly won’t cut it – you need something sturdy like this discounted umbrella that has been tested in up to 85mph winds. And, as I found out last year, a stowable brolly also makes excellent shade for a dog.
If you’re figuring out Badminton outfits for the first time, you’re in the right hands. Our team has been going for years, and we’re there pretty much dawn til dusk! Some years have been as wet as wet can be, while others were definite shorts and SPF weather, so it’s good to have a few options in mind.
Oh, and before I forget, if you’re looking for hotels near Badminton Horse Trials, get something booked in ASAP.
Plus, read to the end for outfits for under £100!
Is there a Badminton Horse Trials dress code?
There is no dress code for any part of Badminton Horse Trials. Lots of visitors like to dress the part – you’re going to see lots of tweed, country boots and feathery fedoras – but you’re free to dress up or down as you choose. Practicality, however, is always encouraged for your own sake.
What to wear to Badminton Horse Trials
The time of year means weather conditions frequently vary at Badminton – not just between years, but over the week – so it really is best to consider all eventualities and a way to carry them.
Your Badminton Horse Trials outfits benefit from being versatile!
1. Footwear
Let’s be honest, your best wellies are a viable option here. In fact, if you’re attending for several days, it’s a good idea to have them on stand-by in your car just in case things take a turn for the boggy.
Good ground on day one can quickly become sludge by cross-country day at Badminton.
Of course, country boots – and best country boots for men – are a horse trials staple.
However, sometimes the temperatures rise high in the spring sun (note: make sure you bring and wear SPF even if it looks cloudy), so packing trainers or a nice pair of loafers can help keep you cooler.
Barbour Laire Suede Driving Shoes | John Lewis
Made from 100% suede with a signature Barbour ring-pull detail and flexible outsole.
Chatham Saunton G2 Leather deck shoes | John Lewis
Crafted from premium leather with a non-slip rubber sole offering comfort and shock absorption.
Rydale ladies tall leather country boots | Amazon
Knee-high leather with a matching tassel, scalloped arch and multiple fit options.
2. Layer up
As I said previously, be prepared for varied conditions, which include temperature. Chilly mornings can quickly become sizzling afternoons, so use layers to stay comfy all day.
Layers can dress an outfit up or down. Mid-layer jackets (like this one from Lemieux) are cosy and flattering, while a gilet (like this one) is a more casual option. They also have this padded gilet for extra cosiness.
Rydale Ladies Hannah checked shirt | Amazon
Long sleeve fitted shirt with contrast sleeves. 100% cotton.
Jack Pyke Countryman thermal gilet | Amazon
Warm yet lightweight with a double puller zip, stand up collar and faux-leather trim.
Joules Holkham packable waterproof raincoat | John Lewis
This mesh-lined waterproof packs away into its own pocket, which can easily be stashed away.
Polo Ralph Lauren round neck cable knit cardigan | John Lewis
Available in white and hunter navy, this cardi is made with soft combed cotton.
Joules textured herringbone jacket | John Lewis
This single-breasted blazer is made from a soft herringbone cotton blend with a satin lining.
3. Outerwear
We’ve covered the importance of rain-proof clothing – there’s no harm in taking a riding robe or long waterproof coat – but waxed jackets are a smart and oft-popular option, too.
The best wax jackets have plenty of pockets, are made of durable waxed cotton and will be at the very least water-resistant.
Barbour Bedale waxed cotton jacket in black | John Lewis
Made with mediumweight 6oz waxed cotton with optional zip-in thermal liners and hood.
Barbour Icons Bedale showerproof jacket | John Lewis
Features a relaxed silhouette, half-moon cord collar and cotton tartan inner cuffs.
Barbour Danby quilted jacket | John Lewis
This two tone quilted jacked features the classic ring pull zip, dropped sleeves and needlecord collar.
Rydale Ladies Cawood wax jacket | Amazon
Traditional 100% cotton wax jacket designed and made in Great Britain.
4. Accessories
Complete your look with a detail such as a belt, bag or hat. You’ll see plenty of wool fedoras with a feather detail (like this one), and you’ll definitely want a bag.
If you’ve packed lots of snacks, drinks and layers, something practical like this smart water-repellent backpack might be your best bet. Otherwise, a large stylish handbag (like this one) might be just the thing to stash purchases into.
Winston Hide polo belt | Amazon
An eyecatching belt made with real leather.
Rydale Unisex Fedora | Amazon
Available in many colors with a striking contrast feather.
Rydale ladies twisted band wax hat | Amazon
Crafted from durable waxed cotton with an elastic inner band.
Joules faux leather half moon bag | John Lewis
Made from quality faux leather with an adjustable contrast strap.
Badminton Horse Trials outfits for under £100
It’s all well and good for me to list all these items of clothing, but the cost of owning a horse is no joke. How’s the average owner supposed to splurge on outfits, tickets and shopping when you’re there?
Honestly, I’m in the same boat – I’ve spent most of this week working out how to reduce my hay bill. So, I scrolled through Amazon hoping to find some Badminton looks for less.
Channelling my inner stylist, I’ve put together some Badminton Horse Trials outfits – partial and full – that are a bit kinder on your wallet. Take a look at the products to mix and match below.
Jack Pyke Countryman thermal gilet | £34.99 at Amazon
Warm yet lightweight with a double puller zip, stand up collar and faux-leather trim.
Rydale Ladies Pheasant overhead shirt | £29.99 at Amazon
100% cotton shirt with a traditional collar and a classic equestrian style.
Rydale twisted band wax hat | £24.99 on Amazon
Cradted from durable waxed cotton with an elasticated inner band for fit.
Outfit total: £88.97
Pair this look with wardrobe staples like jeans and country boots. You could always switch out the hat for a polo belt like this one.
If you’re looking to buy some country boots, potentially affordable options include these Rhinegold ones for under £75 or these Dublin ones, which are £125.99.
Rydale ladies tweed skirt | £54.99 at Amazon
Made of a durable wool tweed blend in a style that falls just above the knee.
Rydale Ladies Cawood wax jacket | £39.99 at Amazon
Traditional 100% cotton wax jacket designed and made in Great Britain.
Outfit total: £94.98 – this look works best if you’ve already got suitable shirts and shoes in your wardrobe, but I was really surprised you could get a waxed jacket for under £40, which makes it worth including!
Rydale ladies sleeveless shirt | £22.99 at Amazon
Sleeveless fitted shirt made from 100% cotton.
Amazon Essentials denim skirt | From £13.34 on Amazon
Made from high-stretch Denim with five pockets.
Winston Hide polo belt | From £9.99 at Amazon
An eyecatching belt made with real leather.
Nicky Adams Countrywear fedora | £14.95 at Amazon
Available in many colors with a striking contrast feather.
Rydale leather sandals | £37.99 on Amazon
Featuring a comfortable moulded footbed for comfort
Outfit total: £99.26
When I started writing this, I thought there was no way I’d find a full outfit for under £100. But, here we are!
A couple of the “from” priced items vary in cost – there doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to it – so watch out for that. And, of course, the sandals will work well if we have a dry year but perhaps not if the forecast is grim.
Also, definitely practise with them to make sure they’re comfy enough to wear all day, and they might not be the best choice for Saturday’s cross country.
- What Badminton essentials could you never go without? Let us know by writing to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your views published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine
How to watch and listen to Badminton Horse Trials
To watch every phase of Badminton Horse Trials live or via catch up, including the trot-ups, from the comfort of your home anywhere in the world, you need a 2026 Badminton TV Pass. Badminton TV is once again powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £22.99. Go to badminton-horse.tv to sign up. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. Also check out the Badminton app, which provides free live results and much more this year. Sign up for Badminton Plus membership for £4.99 to access the live Radio Badminton broadcast and receive exclusive offers from on-site exhibitors. Search for Badminton Horse Trials in your app store.
Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound
To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 28-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 14 May.
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