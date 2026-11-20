A 33-year-old horse who got trapped upside-down in a ditch, wedged against his stable, walked away unscathed thanks to the efforts of his rescuers.

Part of the stable wall had to be removed to free Jane Eggleton’s retired riding school stalwart from his predicament in Okehampton.

Jane was out for the day and her husband Mark found Minky when he went to bring the horses in for their dinner. The gelding had lost his footing and slipped down the incline, where he was stuck.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Mark called Jane, then the fire service and Vet Partners’ Penbrode Equine Vets in Holsworthy, the family’s practice.

Vet and clinical director Hermione Jane and vet tech Abby Wade came to the rescue.

“After carefully assessing the situation, Hermione gave Minky pain relief and sedation to keep him comfortable while she worked alongside members of Okehampton Fire Station and Devon & Somerset Fire Service’s animal rescue team to devise a plan to free the horse.”

Owing to Minky’s position, conventional lifting equipment could not reach him so his rescuers agreed the best option was to remove part of the wooden wall he was stuck against, to move him directly into the stable.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With Abby’s assistance, Hermione administered a general anaesthetic to keep Minky as still as possible, and the horse was manoeuvred onto a large tarpaulin before being gently rolled into the stable,” the spokesperson said.

(Image credit: Penbode Equine Vets)

“Despite having freed Minky, the night wasn’t over for Hermione and Abby as they stayed with him for over an hour, closely monitoring his recovery and making sure he got safely to his feet, while checking for any injuries. Remarkably, Minky had only suffered minor wounds and was back out grazing in the field the following morning.”

Hermione said the key to successful animal rescues is staying calm and taking time to consider all options.

“When we arrived, Minky was in quite a predicament,” she said. “He was on his back with all four feet in the air and wasn’t going to get out without serious help.

“My first priority was to make sure he was as calm as possible and check he hadn’t sustained any serious injuries. Then it was really important for everyone to take a deep breath and put our heads together to come up with the best way to get Minky back on his feet.

“The plan we came up with worked well and once everyone knew what they were doing it only took around 15 minutes to move him into the stable. It still wasn’t over, though, as the next step was ensuring Minky got back to his feet safely from his anaesthetic.”

Horses can lack coordination when coming round from an anaesthetic and there is risk of injury; in vet hospitals they are put in padded rooms and there are ropes and pulleys on hand to ensure they get to their feet safely.

“Luckily, even though he was very wobbly he was sensible and took his time to gradually wake up and stand,” Hermione said.

“Thankfully, the whole rescue went very smoothly. The fire and rescue teams were amazing and looked after my safety as well as Minky’s, and it really helped me having Abby on hand to help me with the medications and equipment.

Minky has recovered fully (Image credit: Penbode Equine Vets)

“At the age of 33, Minky did incredibly well to come through such a frightening experience with just a few minor scrapes and it was a lovely outcome. He took it all in his stride and we were delighted to hear he was back out grazing the next morning.”

Jane said Minky is a “special member of the family”. Mark learned to ride on him at a riding school and when the family heard he was retiring eight years ago, they offered to give him a home to enjoy his retirement as a companion for Jane’s horse.

She added that the area behind the stables is usually closed off to the horses but some electric fencing had been taken down for some spraying and had not yet been put back up.

“It was a really frightening experience when Minky was trapped and I am so grateful to Hermione, Abby and the fire and rescue teams for everything they did for him,” Jane said. “Everyone was amazing and I can’t thank them enough.

“You feel completely hopeless when something like this happens, but everyone was so reassuring and I knew I could trust them completely. Hermione in particular was calm, efficient and brilliant.

“Minky came away from this virtually unscathed and he’s a very lucky horse.”

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website