‘So much joy’: premature foal with life-threatening sepsis recovers after a month in intensive care

Banks was born early and suffered serious complications but his top veterinary team saw his through

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A newborn chestnut foal on a drip in hospital
(Image credit: UC Davis)

A premature foal who spent a month in intensive care after a red-bag delivery and with life-threatening sepsis is now “running laps as if nothing out of the ordinary ever happened”.

Dave Aguilar’s mare Sierra usually foaled at the same number of gestation days but her 2026 colt MP My Goodbye Banks was born three weeks early.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.