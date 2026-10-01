Vets are pondering the “complete mystery” as to how a smooth, rubber-coated 10cm metal hook managed to embed itself in the hindquarters of a former racehorse.

Mary Framptom-Price found what appeared to be a relatively minor wound on her 20-year-old thoroughbred Baz but Keesjan Cornelisse of VetPartners’ Penbode Equine Vets had a feeling from the photo Mary sent in that it might be deeper than it seemed.

On examination, Keesjan felt something hard under Baz’s skin and investigating further, found the chunk of metal. He gave Baz sedation and pain relief, then slightly enlarged the wound to remove the chunky hook.

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“We are often sent images of wounds by horse owners, and a vet visit is usually recommended if the wound is large, bleeding profusely, very dirty, contains a foreign body or is near a joint or tendon sheath,” Kessjan said.

“Baz’s laceration didn’t seem that serious at first glance, but there were a few things worrying me about it, and I recommended it was best if I came out to look at it.

“Even though I had my suspicions, I couldn’t have imagined what was hiding inside the wound, and to say I was completely surprised to find the hook is an understatement. It goes to show how important it is that wounds are carefully checked, even seemingly minor ones.”

The end of the hook, just visible (Image credit: Penbode Equine Vets and Tanja Davis Photography)

The hook was one of four attached to Baz’s field shelter and it is not known how it came to be embedded in his quarters. It is thought he may have been rubbing on it or was spooked or chased by one of his companions and backed on to it at some speed.

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“What doesn’t make sense is that the hook is blunt-ended and coated with rubber, and it would have needed a lot of force to push it through the skin and deep into the muscle tissue,” Keesjan said. “Also, the position of the hook on the shelter wall was lower than the height of the wound entrance, so Baz would have had to push down onto it.

“I guess we’ll never know what happened, but I am very pleased that the wound has healed nicely, and five weeks after his accident Baz was able to be lightly ridden again, and is happy and sound.”

The culprit after removal (Image credit: Penbode Equine Vets and Tanja Davis Photography)

Mary, 78, has worked with author Jane Thomas to create Stories from a Cornish Stable, three books featuring Baz and his transition from racehorse to the hacking companion he is now.

Mary has now removed all the hooks from the shelter.

“The wound looked fairly minor and never in a million years could we have guessed that there was a hook inside Baz’s quarters,” she said. “The hooks have been here for years and I’ve never noticed Baz going near them before so what happened is a complete mystery.

“I’m so grateful to Keesjan for being so thorough and attentive and for recommending that the wound needed checking, or the hook could have remained there for a lot longer and caused all sorts of complications. He has been my vet for many years, and I know that I can trust him and he’ll always do the right thing for Baz and the ponies. Baz and I have a lot to thank him for.”

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