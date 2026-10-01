‘A complete mystery’: horse found with 10cm rubber-coated hook entirely embedded in his hindquarters

It is not known how the 20-year-old thoroughbred ended up with the metalwork deep in his quarters

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Bay gelding Baz standing with his owner and vet
(Image credit: Penbode Equine Vets and Tanja Davis Photography)

Vets are pondering the “complete mystery” as to how a smooth, rubber-coated 10cm metal hook managed to embed itself in the hindquarters of a former racehorse.

Mary Framptom-Price found what appeared to be a relatively minor wound on her 20-year-old thoroughbred Baz but Keesjan Cornelisse of VetPartners’ Penbode Equine Vets had a feeling from the photo Mary sent in that it might be deeper than it seemed.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.