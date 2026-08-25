‘Another level’: the bizarre case of a pony rescued with two very large ’teeth’ growing in one ear

The pony underwent surgery to remove the large ear teeth that had been causing him problems

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A bay pony in a field
King is now recovering after the ear teeth were removed
(Image credit: World Horse Welfare)

A pony found tethered, underweight and in need of help was found to have a more unusual issue – two “teeth” growing at the base of his ear.

World Horse Welfare took in two-year-old King last October after a welfare report was made about a tethered pony in Bradford.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.