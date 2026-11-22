The late Monty Roberts spent the best part of nine decades working with horses. He was friends with the last Queen, wrote dozens of books, visited 41 countries demonstrating his work and changed the lives of countless horses and their connections.

But away from the limelight, he was a family man, married to Pat – a bronze sculptress – for 70 years, with whom he had three children, Debbie, Marty and Laurel.

Growing up with this extraordinary father, Debbie (now Roberts Loucks) sensed early on that “my dad was a little different from other dads. I could see him do incredible things with horses no one else could do”.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

He taught his own children how to take responsibility. One of Debbie’s formative experiences was aged seven.

“A mare has a foal and dies shortly after. Dad says to me, ‘Do you want to raise this little foal?’” she relates. “What seven-year-old girl doesn’t want to raise a foal?

“Dad built me a stand in the sand paddock for a milk goat. Apart from when I was in school, every couple of hours I would winch the goat up into the stand – not always willingly – to nurse the baby.

“Pretty soon the foal got bigger, so two goats! It took me a long time to like goat’s cheese, goat’s milk. I was very frustrated by goats!”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Little Debbie went on to start the youngster, named Nila’s Doll, with a bareback pad and eventually to sell her.

“That was an amazing experience,” she says. “I learned you can’t put a foal in a closet for the weekend, you’re responsible all the time. We weren’t those kids who jumped out of the car, up to the mounting block and into the saddle of a groomed horse.”

Monty, Debbie and their beloved mustang Shy Boy (Image credit: James Oliver)

Learning horses’ “language”

The young Roberts kids learned early on to communicate with horses in a special way – “not Monty’s ways”, points out Debbie. “Dad would laugh at that because it’s the horses’ ways.”

“It’s discovering what the horses do among themselves, it’s their communication system. He called it Equus.

“It’s not a language because there’s no syntax. It’s gestural, like signing for the deaf. It’s silent, they don’t yell at each other like we do, which is a disadvantage because they can’t cry out like a dog. You can still have consequences without violence – putting a horse back to work.”

As a child on the family ranch, adopting equine gestures was the status quo.

“We knew you don’t look a horse in the eye, that’s aggressive and rude, unless you want them to back off,” Debbie says. “We don’t have ears that go back, but we do have eyes and that’s very intimidating.

“Of course horses habituate to us. They're very generous, very wonderful to come over to our carnivore side. They’ve learned to be with us and we should learn to understand their ways, too. That’s what Dad did.”

The idea that Monty had “a gift” (though surely he did) was anathema to him. He was simply reading horses.

“People thought he was a guru and would ask me, ‘Do you have the gift, too?’” says Debbie, “but Dad would say anyone can do Join-Up [Monty’s training and communication method], if you’re not afraid of horses and are willing to learn. I think that’s fantastic.”

Debbie Roberts Loucks runs the Equus Online University, as well as retraining racehorses and gentling mustangs on the 75-acre farm, California Horse Center, set up by her father Monty (Image credit: Ryane Nicole)

Nurturing horses and humans

Besides the hundreds of horses that passed through their farm – racehorses, wild mustangs, show ponies and champion quarter horses – her parents also fostered 47 children.

“The first was when I was just a baby,” says Debbie. “She was about 12 and had been taking lessons at our farm, and her mother died of a drug overdose. So Dad just brought her home and said, ‘Can she stay?’

“She babysat me and was just lovely – Dad said she was the reason they kept fostering – but there was a lot of teenage angst, too. It was a drug era in the 1960s and ’70s, so a tough way for us to be exposed to the culture but also great in-your-face learning.”

Monty’s understanding of humans’ relationship with horses was something that threaded throughout his career. As a university student volunteering with Korean War veterans, he saw the profound effect horses had on them.

Debbie believes this is becoming ever more important.

“The application to people is going to be so important to horses in the future,” she adds. “The best part is that people are starting to recognise the therapeutic qualities of horses, which is awesome, because if we can do that we can increase their value to a bigger population.”