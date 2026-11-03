‘We know that everyone’s horse is priceless to them’: life as a horsebox breakdown, rescue and recovery specialist

Equine roadside recovery leader Sandy Reynolds explains in her own words that no two days are the same in her job – from racing a horse to a private jet, to rescuing a 22-tonne lorry full of polo ponies in the middle of the night

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Sandy Reynolds (left) of Equine Rescue Services and a colleague with a horse looking out over a stable door
Sandy (left) estimates that Equine Rescue Services will respond to around 3,800 incidents this year
(Image credit: Equine Rescue Service)

Equine Rescue Services provides horsebox breakdown, rescue and recovery and has a team of 10 incident managers. How we respond to a job depends on a lot of different factors and we look at the whole picture.

In the summer, you get a lot of ponies out with children – it might be one mum with four ponies and four kids, and it’s 9.30pm on a Sunday night. In that kind of situation you think, “It’s a woman on her own, so our priority is resolve the situation and get them safely home as quick as we can.”

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Catherine Welton
Catherine Welton
Freelance writer