‘A quick check could prevent catastrophic failure’: guidance for owners after horse fatally injured in lorry

Experts have shared horsebox safety guidance, which could help prevent more heartbreaking incidents

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A horse looking over a stable door
(Image credit: Emma)

A short time spent checking your lorry floor now could prevent catastrophic consequences for your horse.

This is the message after a much-loved thoroughbred was fatally injured when a horsebox floor failed this summer. H&H reported that Kevin’s owners wanted to share his story in the hope that it would prompt others to check.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.