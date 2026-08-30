‘A quick check could prevent catastrophic failure’: guidance for owners after horse fatally injured in lorry
Experts have shared horsebox safety guidance, which could help prevent more heartbreaking incidents
A short time spent checking your lorry floor now could prevent catastrophic consequences for your horse.
This is the message after a much-loved thoroughbred was fatally injured when a horsebox floor failed this summer. H&H reported that Kevin’s owners wanted to share his story in the hope that it would prompt others to check.
H&H contacted the Vehicle Builders and Repairers Association (VBRA), a national trade body, which has guidance for best practice in this area.
The VBRA’s Gerry Braddock told H&H: “The VBRA would like to extend our sincere condolences to Emma and her family following the tragic loss of Kevin. We fully support Emma and Lilly’s decision to share their experience in the hope that other horse owners can learn from what happened and prevent another tragedy.
“Our VBRA commercial horsebox flooring best practice guide highlights that deterioration, rot and corrosion can remain hidden beneath rubber matting, floor coverings and, in some constructions, beneath the floor itself. Inspection therefore needs to go beyond what can be seen at first glance, including checking the underside of the floor and areas around wheel arches.”
Read the horsebox safety guidance
The guidance states that issues are often caused by “lack of experience when fitting floors, cutting corners to save money at the new build or conversion stage, or when refitting flooring, also from lack of inspection and maintenance”.
Mr Braddock said the VBRA “strongly encourages” frequent floor inspections, removing rubber matting to allow the floor to dry and checking seals, floor coverings and drain tubes, as well as feeling for any unusual softness or springiness in the floor.
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“Where there is any doubt about the condition of a floor, particularly where damage, water ingress, corrosion, rot or deterioration is suspected, we recommend having it inspected by someone with the appropriate knowledge and experience,” he said. “A relatively short time spent checking the floor could prevent a catastrophic failure.
“As our guidance states, your priority is the safety and welfare of your horses. We hope that by sharing this guidance, other horsebox and trailer owners will take the opportunity to check their vehicles and ensure that any potential problems are identified and addressed before they become catastrophic.”
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Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.