‘Every poppy made with care and a personal wish to remember’: project keeps the stories of equine war heroes alive

The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display Team shares the stories of the horses, mules and donkeys who served during the war

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Pictured horse Chester of the The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display Team wearing a poppy Remembrance rug
(Image credit: The Floppy Ear Display Team)

A community project is working to “keep the stories of the First World War’s forgotten equine heroes alive”.

The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display Team attends armed forces weekends, country shows, village fetes, charity fundraisers and care homes sharing the stories of the horses, mules and donkeys who served during the war.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.