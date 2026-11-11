A community project is working to “keep the stories of the First World War’s forgotten equine heroes alive”.

The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display Team attends armed forces weekends, country shows, village fetes, charity fundraisers and care homes sharing the stories of the horses, mules and donkeys who served during the war.

Samantha Wenn’s 16-year-old Irish Draught Chester is the face of the organisation, attending events and modelling a rug covered in hand-stitched poppies.

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“I served nine years in the British Army, including active operational tours of Afghanistan. That time gave me first-hand insight into what it means to serve, to rely on others and to carry memories of those who did not come home,” Samantha told H&H.

“It is this personal experience that fuels my deep wish to shine a light on the millions of forgotten horses, mules and donkeys that served alongside troops in the First World War – stories that are so often overlooked.

“Many people remember the soldiers of the Great War, yet few speak of the more than one million animals requisitioned from farms and homes across Britain. They hauled heavy artillery through deep mud, carried riders across broken battlefields, transported vital supplies and endured relentless shellfire, bitter cold, hunger and exhaustion. Millions never returned home, and most of their individual names were never recorded. I wanted to make sure their sacrifice would not be forgotten.”

The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display team has a Facebook page, and through this held a public appeal, asking residents of Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire to help create the poppy rug.

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“The response was absolutely phenomenal. Hundreds of handmade red and purple poppies began arriving through our letterbox, sent by people of all ages from across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and many other parts of the UK, and as far as America,” said Samantha.

“Every single poppy was made with care and a personal wish to remember. My mum then spent six long months, working evening after evening, hand-stitching every poppy on to our 6ft6 rug, turning a growing pile of knitted blooms into a lasting tribute that carries the whole community’s gratitude.”

Samantha and Chester (Image credit: The Floppy Ear Display Team)

The team has led remembrance parades and continues to travel around the region attending services and providing education.

“We cherish speaking to older residents, school groups and veterans alike, helping everyone understand that remembrance is not only for people, it includes every living being that gave everything for our freedom,” said Samantha.

“To build our collection of original WW1 equine‑related artefacts, we spend many weekends travelling up and down the country. We visit antique fairs, regional vintage markets, private collectors and local history societies. It can take months, sometimes years, to track down one meaningful piece.

“We often sit and listen as families share memories of relatives who worked with horses at the front. We never rush a decision, and we spend many evenings cross‑checking archives, service records and personal accounts at home, so we can verify each item’s background and share its story truthfully with visitors. When laid out alongside Chester and our community poppy rug, these real‑life artefacts give people a tangible, moving link to the harsh realities these animals faced.”

Last year The Floppy Ear Pony WW1 Display Team’s work was recognised at the BBC Make a Difference Awards and the Horse & Hound Awards. This year the team has been nominated for the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards for its “remembrance outreach”, and in the social media category at the Equestrian Business Awards.

“For me, having served in the Army, this is more than a project,” said Samantha.

“It feels like a promise: to make sure these animals are never overlooked, and that remembrance lasts all year round, not just in November.”

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