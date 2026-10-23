‘Their sacrifice is woven into our history’: Every Horse Remembered this November

Brooke’s Every Horse Remembered campaign includes a badge to honour all those who served in wars, and still work

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The horseshoe-shaped Every Horse Remembered badge
(Image credit: Brooke)

Every horse who served in the First World War will be honoured this Remembrance Day, as well as all those animals who serve people today.

Brooke has created a badge to remind people of the millions of animals who have served in wars, and raise funds to support the millions more horses, donkeys and mules who still work across the world.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.