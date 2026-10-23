‘Their sacrifice is woven into our history’: Every Horse Remembered this November

Every horse who served in the First World War will be honoured this Remembrance Day, as well as all those animals who serve people today.

Brooke has created a badge to remind people of the millions of animals who have served in wars, and raise funds to support the millions more horses, donkeys and mules who still work across the world.

Angela Rippon, an ambassador for the welfare charity, will wear the pin, which is part of Brooke’s Every Horse Remembered campaign, as she lays a wreath at the animals in war memorial ceremony in Hyde Park on 6 November.

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“Crafted from gilted iron and filled enamel, the delicate design combines a gold horseshoe with a calendula, a beautiful, multi-petaled orange flower,” a Brooke spokesperson said.

“The horseshoe represents and honours the animals who carried supplies, pulled heavy loads and bore soldiers into battle during the First World War, many of whom never returned. The calendula carries rich symbolism, including joy, vitality, resilience and endurance, and represents healing, conveying Brooke’s historic and ongoing commitment to caring for working animals.”

The spokesperson said that for Victorians, the calendula stood for grief, remembrance and emotional renewal.

“Brooke was founded in 1934 when Dorothy Brooke, a British woman, was deeply moved by the war horses abandoned in Cairo after the First World War. With support from an appeal letter in the Morning Post newspaper, she set up the Old War Horse Memorial, which became Brooke, and expanded across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

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Every horse remembered

“Every year for remembrance week, Brooke pauses to reflect on the millions of horses, donkeys and mules who served alongside people in times of war. Today, countless people still rely on millions of working animals to transport food, water and essential supplies, including families facing hardship, crisis and instability. Brooke provides emergency response and veterinary services, supports animal owners and works with governments to strengthen protections for working animals.”

Brooke’s head of communications Klare Kennett said the vital contribution of horses, donkeys and mules to war efforts is often forgotten.

“Their sacrifice is woven into our shared history, a reminder of both the deep resilience of human-animal partnership and the cost of conflict,” she said.

“Today, animals supporting people and communities around the world remain equally unseen. This new badge gives people a powerful way to honour them this remembrance season and directly help us support working animals that families continue to rely on.”

The £3.50 badge is available on the Brooke website.

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