The great showjumping stallion VDL Bubalu has died at the age of 26. His rider Jur Vrieling said his Olympic silver medal-winning partner would “leave hoofprints on our hearts forever”.

In an emotional tribute, the Dutch showjumper said: “Tonight, a very special star is shining brighter in the sky. It is incredibly difficult to find the right words to say goodbye to a horse who has been such a part of my life.”

VDL Bubalu: an ultra-consistent team hero

The KWPN stallion was bred at the VDL Stud, a son of the great Baloubet Du Rouet. Bubalu’s competition career began with Colombian rider Ricardo Villa and the pair won the Colombian national championship before making an international debut in USA when Bubalu was nine.

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Bubalu’s breeder Wiepke van de Lageweg brought the stallion back to the Netherlands, where Irish showjumper Cameron Hanley rode him briefly until Jur Vrieling took the reins. The new combination won their first class together, a CSI3* in Eindhoven, and three months later they formed part of the Aga Khan Trophy-winning Dutch Nations Cup team at Dublin Horse Show. They represented the Netherlands at the 2010 World Equestrian Games at Kentucky, USA, and continued to star on the global showjumping stage for the next four years.

The superb partnership between Jur and Bubalu led to dozens more accolades during their four years together, including Nations Cup successes at St Gallen, Aachen and the 2014 Nations Cup Final in Barcelona. Grand prix podium finishes at the likes of Valkenswaard and Drammen also embellished their extensive CV.

But perhaps VDL Bubalu’s crowning moments came at championships, helping the Netherlands win team gold at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France, and team silver at the London 2012 Olympics, where they were pipped to gold by Great Britain in that epic jump-off.

The athletic bay was retired from the sport shortly after their Barcelona-winning appearance in 2014 at the age of 14 to continue life as a breeding stallion. His mighty influence lives on through his offspring; several superstars are already coming to the fore in the next generation, including Joe Whitaker’s great partner Hulahupe JR.

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“Memories that I will carry in my heart forever": Jur Vrieling

Jur Vrieling described Bubalu as “more than just a horse”.

“You were my partner, my teammate, my friend and a once-in-a-lifetime horse,” he said. “Together, we shared some of the most unforgettable moments of my career, experienced the highest highs and built memories that I will carry in my heart forever.

“From winning team silver at the Olympic Games in London 2012 to becoming team world champions in Caen in 2014, we achieved dreams that once seemed impossible.”

Beyond the medals, titles and victories, however, Jur said of Bubalu: “What I will remember most is you – your heart, your character, your incredible fighting spirit and the trust we shared. You gave me everything, and I hope I gave you just as much in return.

“After an extraordinary sporting career, you enjoyed your well-deserved retirement, leaving behind a wonderful legacy through your offspring and future generations.”

Jur summed up: “I feel incredibly lucky to have shared this journey with you. Thank you for every moment, every victory, every lesson and for being the horse you were. Some horses come into our lives and leave hoofprints on our hearts forever. You will always be one of them.

“Run free, my friend. You will never be forgotten. Forever my champion. Forever my Bubalu.”

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