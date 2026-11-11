‘A very special star is shining brighter’: rider’s emotional tribute to his world gold and Olympic medal-winning stallion

Jur Vrieling pays an emotional tribute to VDL Bubalu, the horse who "achieved dreams that once seemed impossible"

Jennifer Donald&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
VDL Bubalu
Dutch showjumper Jur Vrieling riding the exceptional showjumping stallion VDL Bubalu, who has died at the age of 26
(Image credit: Alamy)

The great showjumping stallion VDL Bubalu has died at the age of 26. His rider Jur Vrieling said his Olympic silver medal-winning partner would “leave hoofprints on our hearts forever”.

In an emotional tribute, the Dutch showjumper said: “Tonight, a very special star is shining brighter in the sky. It is incredibly difficult to find the right words to say goodbye to a horse who has been such a part of my life.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.