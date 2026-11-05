‘He was my horse of a lifetime’: former national champion dies aged 24

Lara Butler pays tribute to the Bechtolsheimers’ sharp, sensitive gelding who overcame injury to become a national champion and Rio Olympic reserve

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Lara Butler riding Rubin Al Asad at Olympia in 2019
Lara Butler and Rubin Al Asad at Olympia in 2019, where they scored a personal best of 81.45%
(Image credit: Alamy)

Rubin Al Asad, the horse who launched Lara Butler’s international dressage career and travelled to the Rio Olympics as Britain’s reserve, has died aged 24.

The Bechtolsheimer family’s Hanoverian gelding, known at home as Rufus, was put down on 8 October at Ursula Bechtolsheimer’s yard, where he had lived since his retirement in 2021.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).