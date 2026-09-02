‘He leaves lots of broken hearts’: sad farewell to double Cheltenham Gold Cup winner aged 10, days into retirement

Galopin Des Champs could not be saved after he was injured, his heartbroken connections have confirmed

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Galopin Des Champs with Paul Townend and Adam Connolly after one of his Cheltenham Gold Cup wins
Galopin Des Champs with Paul Townend and Adam Connolly after his second Gold Cup win
(Image credit: Alamy)

Two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs has died aged 10, leaving “lots of broken hearts”, days after he was retired from racing.

It had been announced that the Turley family’s star chaser, who won 12 Grade 1s including his Gold Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2024, was to retire to go eventing with Ruby Walsh’s daughter Isabelle.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.