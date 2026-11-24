Calm and charming on the surface while simultaneously juggling numerous tasks, there’s perhaps no one more like the proverbial swan than a show steward.

“It’s a really varied role, where you need to be adaptable and up for anything,” says Emma Rodman, who competed as a child but started stewarding after she went to university as a way to stay involved.

“Being in control of the ring, communicating clearly to competitors, taking and adding up marks, calling out results, pulling in final line-ups for placings and there are less glamorous jobs too, like poo-picking.

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“I once had to remove a sheep carcass from a working hunter ring before we started – like I say, you need to be prepared for anything.”

Katie Dashwood has been stewarding for years and agrees that there’s a lot to stay on top of.

“Sorting the rosettes, the prize money, any special awards and trophies can be a job in itself,” she says. “I often wish I had four hands as everything needs to be in good order to hand to the judge to present – butterfingers are no good.”

Stewards take care of the less glamorous jobs, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strict timekeeping is another crucial part of the role.

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“You have to make it run like clockwork. Especially at shows like Windsor, it’s such a tight schedule, you get into trouble if you overrun,” says Bev Calderbank who, like many stewards, judges too.

The bigger shows also require a good head for maths. Steward and judge Russell Marks explains: “You might have up to 40 competitors in the ring. You have two lots of marks that you cross over, collate, check and double-check.”

But Russell is clear with whom the final responsibility rests. “It’s down to the judges to sign those sheets off,” he says.

Wnsuring the class runs smoothly and safely is only half the job for a steward (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Puttock has been stewarding for more than 30 years, and he points out that ensuring the class runs smoothly and safely is only half the job.

“At the end of the day it’s also very important for the steward to try to ensure that every competitor has a really enjoyable, stress-free experience and will want to come back and do it again.”

Bev agrees: “We like to make sure the competitors are having a good time, especially the kiddies.”

Although chatting to the children in the line-up can result in some unexpected responses. “At one Horse of the Year Show qualifier, there was a little boy on a very shiny pony,”

Bev recalls. “I asked him if he helped his mummy wash his pony and he replied, ‘No, she had too much wine and my auntie had to do it.’”

Russell remembers another child, who decided enough was enough part way through the lead-rein class.

“The child got off and left the ring – the mother was so busy chatting to the woman next door, she didn’t even notice,” he says.

Having a sense of humour is definitely one key requirement of the job.

Carol Quantrill reflects on one particularly testing experience: “I was stewarding at the Retraining of Racehorses class at a local agricultural show,” she says. “The ring next to us was the dog agility, in the distance were the tractor pullers and then at the bottom of the field was shooting – it could have been carnage, but you couldn’t help but laugh.”

Of course, it’s usually the equines themselves providing the entertainment, something that Kathy Bowdler has seen many times.

“We were stewarding at Rutland County, a horse was doing its run-up in-hand, and it just lay down for a roll! We didn’t know what to do – was it even against the rules?”

“The child got off and left the ring – the mother was so busy chatting, she didn’t even notice!” RUSSELL MARKS

For anyone new to the role, Kathy advises shadowing someone more experienced first.

“Learn as much as possible by watching. There are shows where there are experienced stewards you can learn from,” she says.

Those who steward love it, even preferring it to judging in some cases.

“Judging is a lonely job and you only please one person,” says David. “As a steward you have the opportunity to make everyone in the ring as happy as possible.”

And, as Russell points out, good stewards are always in demand.

“Without stewards, there are no shows,” he says. “It’s easy to get judges but stewards are like gold dust, the good ones are already pre-booked.”

Bev wants to encourage more younger people to give it a go.

“Although there are a few people in their 30s,” she says, “when you think of the volume of stewards that are needed, especially for the big shows, what will they do when we hang up our clipboards?”

Happily, it doesn’t sound like any of these stewards are planning on doing that just yet.

“Don’t too many of you volunteer, or I will be out of a job,” jokes David. “HOYS is the best in the world, and I look forward to it for 51 weeks of the year. I’m always disappointed when the week goes by so quickly. No matter how much I try to persuade them to make it a two-week show.”

Stewards should avoid standing right next to the judge talking to him or her as, to spectators, it can look like they are trying to influence the judge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy describes stewarding as being “assertive with a smile” and it’s true that stewards need to be socially confident. But, as David points out, stewarding can also help you develop those skills.

“I don’t mind admitting I was very shy before,” he says. “I’m much more confident with people as a result of stewarding.”

For many, it’s the social aspect that keeps them coming back.

Bev says: “The social life is really good, especially the winter championships when you’ve not seen anyone for months, it’s a great way to catch up.”

For many stewards, it’s the social aspect of the role that keeps them coming back (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s also appeal in having the opportunity to watch top-class combinations.

“You don’t have to place them, but you’re in the ring looking through a judge’s eyes. It’s a great way for up-and-coming judges to get their eye in,” says Russell.

Experienced stewards have plenty of advice for those new to it.

“Never stand right next to the judge talking to him or her,” says David. “It can look like a steward is trying to influence a judge, from the spectators’ point of view.”

Bev adds: “Never offer your opinion. You’re not the one who’s been asked to judge the class.”

She also encourages stewards to dress the part. “No one wants to see low-cut dresses and miniskirts,” she says. “Well, maybe the lead-rein dads!”

Another piece of advice is not to assume the competitors know what they’re doing.

“With less experienced competitors you may need to be clearer as to what you’re asking,” says Emma. “And if you are pulling competitors forward, make it very clear which competitor you’re asking to come forward for the placings.”

“I have seen some instances where the steward has pointed to one competitor and the one next to them thought it was them. That’s rather embarrassing for the steward, and disappointing for the competitor.”

Bev agrees. “Every steward’s worst fear is making a mistake, especially in a qualifying class with the marks sheet. I made a mistake once, it’s the worst feeling in the world, you feel sick and sweaty. Luckily it got rectified straight away.”