Dame Jilly Cooper’s family, friends and Rivals stars gathered at Cheltenham racecourse on Friday (13 November) to raise a toast in memory of the much-loved author.

As runners went to post in the Jilly Cooper Veterans’ Handicap Chase, racegoers raised their glasses in her honour. A memorial bench was also unveiled on the Crescent Walkway and the Retreat bar was renamed The Rutshire Arms for the duration of the November meeting in tribute to her works.

Victoria Smurfit, who plays Maud O’Hara, Rufus Jones (Paul Stratton) and Luca Pasqualino (Bas Baddingham) were among the Rivals cast members at a gloriously sunny Cheltenham to celebrate Dame Jilly.

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“It is extraordinary weather. In my head Jilly sorted this. She was: 'Now big fella in your big, old chair. Here is a glass of champagne, what we need is a bit of sunshine'. I think that's what she's gone and done,” said Victoria.

“You don't turn Jilly Cooper down. She would have adored this. She would have tried not to make it about her, and yet relish the fact that people she loved and everybody around her was here and that there was champagne flowing, and love, joy and sunshine.

“She would have loved all that. She was the greatest cheerleader on the planet I've ever come across. No better woman for sprinkling fairy dust.

“And then you have the gee-gees. She knew her stuff. I sort of feel like she's here to be honest, which is nice."

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Members of Dame Jilly Cooper’s family at the unveiling of the memorial bench at Cheltenham on Friday (13 November). (Image credit: JTW Equine Images / Alamy Live News)

Reflecting on what Jilly was like on set for the Disney+ series, Victoria said: “She was ever-present, and she’d be hilarious, because she'd come to set and about 11am go, ‘But where's the champagne, darling?’ This is a working environment, Jilly!

“But we’d always find some for her, and, actually, when we found out that she had gone to the sky at the end of our day's work, our fabulous producers had organised champagne glasses and bottles of champagne to be able to toast it.

﻿“Because that's what she would have wanted, and not in any plastic tumblers. In a proper glass. Jilly okayed everything that was going into season three. That’s important.”

Charlie Richards, Luca Pasqualino, Victoria Smurfit, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci at Cheltenham racecourse on Friday (13 November). (Image credit: Alamy)

Jilly’s literary agent Felicity Blunt, and actors Stanley Tucci (Felicity’s husband), and Hugh Bonneville were also there to pay tribute to the star.

Felicity said Dame Jilly “would have been having an utterly riotous time today”.

“I wish this could have happened within her lifetime, but these things never do, understandably,” she said.

“I feel like she's here, she feels really here. One – it’s sunny, and that’s a miracle. We've got to thank somebody for that, and it should be Jilly.

“To have a bench here at Cheltenham, a place that she came so often and loved and was thrilled to spend time at, they were her people, I don’t think she ever would have imagined such a thing would have been in the world's gift to give her.

“This is a lovely, special Jilly-filled day. If you were going to choose any bench to sit on would it not be the Jilly Cooper bench? Because you just know there's probably a fairytale ending.”

Dame Jilly Cooper’s memorial bench at Cheltenham racecourse. The plaque reads: Dame Jilly Cooper 1937 – 2005 | Passionate Racegoer, Legendary Storyteller (Image credit: JTW Equine Images / Alamy Live News)

Hugh added that the author “would have loved today”.

“She was very passionate about horses in general, and this place in particular, and she wrote about it,” he said.

“I think she shone a light, in a very fun and twinkly way, on racing, and horses in general, in so many of her books, and she was known as such a warm-hearted person who saw the good and the naughtiness in everyone. And so she wrote about us all.”

Stanley, who was introduced to Dame Jilly through his wife, admitted he had “never met anyone quite like” Jilly and remembered her as “funny, irreverent and brilliant”.

“She loved being with people. She loved drinking champagne and talking to everyone no matter what time of the day it was. She was indefatigable,” he said.