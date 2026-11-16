‘Champagne flowing, love, joy and sunshine’ as the late Dame Jilly Cooper honoured at Cheltenham racecourse

Racegoers raised a toast to the late Dame Jilly Cooper at Cheltenham’s November Meeting

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Victoria Smurfit, Felicity Blunt and Luke Pasqualino sit on the newly unveiled Dame Jilly Cooper Memorial Bench as they attend day 1 &#039;Countryside Day&#039; of the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Victoria Smurfit (who plays Maud O’Hara), Dame Jilly Cooper’s literary agent Felicity Blunt, and Luca Pasqualino (who plays Bas Baddingham) on the newly unveiled memorial bench at Cheltenham racecourse.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Dame Jilly Cooper’s family, friends and Rivals stars gathered at Cheltenham racecourse on Friday (13 November) to raise a toast in memory of the much-loved author.

As runners went to post in the Jilly Cooper Veterans’ Handicap Chase, racegoers raised their glasses in her honour. A memorial bench was also unveiled on the Crescent Walkway and the Retreat bar was renamed The Rutshire Arms for the duration of the November meeting in tribute to her works.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.