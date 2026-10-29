‘Mum adored everything about Cheltenham’: Dame Jilly Cooper to be honoured at home of jump racing

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
2J36K26 Jilly Cooper with her son Felix CooperDay Four, Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse Gold Cup FestivalCrowdsPictures by Mikal Ludlow Photo
Jilly Cooper and her son, Felix, pictured at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022.
(Image credit: Alamy/Mikal Ludlow Photo)

The life and legacy of the late Dame Jilly Cooper will be honoured at Cheltenham racecourse with a special tribute to the much loved author.

A memorial bench will be unveiled on the crescent walkway overlooking the parade ring on Countryside Day (13 November). The Retreat bar will also be renamed for the November meeting (13 to 15 November) to The Rutshire Arms, in a nod to Jilly’s work.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.