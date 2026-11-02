Olympic medal-winning eventer celebrated in global list recognising 40 inspirational women over 40

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo won Badminton for a third time in May – then helped the Brits to world gold in Aachen

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Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo on cross-country at eventing world championships
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Olympic team gold medallist and record-breaking eventer Ros Canter has been celebrated alongside other global sporting stars.

The Allbright global 40 Over 40 list, in partnership with cosmetics company UKLASH, celebrates women who have stood out in business, science, technology and AI, culture and arts, social impact and public life and sport in the last 12 months.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.