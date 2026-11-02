Olympic team gold medallist and record-breaking eventer Ros Canter has been celebrated alongside other global sporting stars.

The Allbright global 40 Over 40 list, in partnership with cosmetics company UKLASH, celebrates women who have stood out in business, science, technology and AI, culture and arts, social impact and public life and sport in the last 12 months.

In the sports category, Ros is named alongside tennis player Serena Williams, boxer Katie Taylor, power lifter Martine Barons, rugby player Maggie Alphonsi, marathon runner Alice Braham and Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Ros and Lordships Graffalo made history in May when they won Badminton Horse Trials for a third time, just over three months after Ros welcomed her second child. In August Ros and Lordships Graffalo led the Brits to team gold at the World Championships in Aachen, where they also won individual silver.

Ros’s Allbright nomination said she had turned her “renowned mental strength” into “one of the sharpest weapons in eventing”.

Ros, who turned 40 in January, said it was “pretty cool” to be named on the list.

A 40 Over 40 spokesperson said Allbright and UKLASH are “incredibly proud to recognise and celebrate” the women featured.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Each of our five categories is a place where women’s experience is changing what happens next, whether that’s Anita Lim’s research sending cervical screening kits to the homes of millions or Wunmi Mosaku winning a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination for Sinners,” said the spokesperson.

“Every woman here made her mark in the past 12 months, but each drew on the years before: the false starts and hard calls, the second chances and lessons she had to learn herself.”