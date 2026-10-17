No ‘malarky’ here as former Grand National runner impresses with British Eventing win

The gelding counts handicap chase victories at Ascot and Kempton among his CV

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Pictured former racehorse Mister Malarky and his rider Sam Burgess in the cross-country phase at Tweseldown.
(Image credit: Spidge Photography)

Former racehorse Mister Malarky, who ran in the 2021 Grand National, has enjoyed his second British Eventing victory.

The decorated National Hunt chaser rounded off his first full eventing season with victory in the Tweseldown BE100 section P.

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Ellie Hughes
Ellie Hughes