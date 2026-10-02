Scottish five-star event rider Louisa Milne Home has been discharged from hospital and will continue her recovery at home.

Louisa sustained a serious head injury in a fall while warming up at a British Showjumping competition at Bogenraith Equestrian, Aberdeenshire, on 27 February, and had been in hospital ever since.

Her family said in a statement on 1 October that she has been discharged and is at home.

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In March Louisa was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury, a serious traumatic brain injury affecting a large area. She was in a coma and spent time in intensive care, then on a neurological ward.

Louisa has been making steady progress and in late May she was moved to Royal Victoria Rehabilitation Hospital in Dundee where, her family reported, she was working “incredibly hard at her physio sessions”.

In August, Louisa’s family said her speech and concentration were “improving steadily” and visitors had “made an enormous difference” to the long days in hospital.

Yesterday’s statement read that Louisa “still has a long way to go on her recovery with physio, speech and occupational therapy”.

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“She has however already come so far and we are so grateful for the amazing team that have treated her throughout her time in hospital and all the visits and well wishes to help the long hours go by,” said Louisa’s family.

“We appreciate your continued support and kindness and visits are still very welcome.”