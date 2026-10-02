‘We appreciate your support and kindness’: five-star rider discharged from hospital seven months after fall

Louisa will continue her recovery at home

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Louisa Milne Home and King Eider pictured at home
(Image credit: Grossick Racing)

Scottish five-star event rider Louisa Milne Home has been discharged from hospital and will continue her recovery at home.

Louisa sustained a serious head injury in a fall while warming up at a British Showjumping competition at Bogenraith Equestrian, Aberdeenshire, on 27 February, and had been in hospital ever since.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.