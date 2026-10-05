‘I’m a frequent flyer!’ Five-star eventer steps up fundraising for air ambulance with Halloween ball

A rider who has been saved three times by the air ambulance has raised thousands of pounds for the charity

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Louise jumps a cross-country fence on a bay horse
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An event rider who joked that she is a “frequent flyer” with the air ambulance is stepping up her fundraising efforts for those who have saved her three times.

Louise Harwood is organising a Halloween charity ball, to feature live music, fancy dress prizes and a raffle, in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance charity at Luctonians Rugby Club in Kingsland, Herefordshire, on 30 October.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.