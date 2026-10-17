‘I wouldn’t be doing what I am today if it wasn’t for them’: top British rider backs air ambulance appeal

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Stuart Wyle, Director of Fundraising and Supporters at East Anglian Air Ambulance, and Bubby Upton, pictured alongside a chestnut horse
Stuart Wyle, director of fundraising and supporters at East Anglian Air Ambulance, and Bubby Upton.
(Image credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance)

Top event rider Bubby Upton has spoken of her first-hand experience of the exceptional work undertaken by the East Anglian Air Ambulance to support its major fundraising appeal for a new base.

Bubby was training at home when she had a “freak riding accident” in August 2023. The horse she was riding reared up and landed on her, leaving Bubby with multiple injuries and no sensation in her right leg.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.