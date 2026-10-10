‘The greatest dressage drama to be seen in Britain’: the 1996 Horse of the Year Show dressage freestyle that descended into fiasco

Between 1994 and 1996, HOYS hosted a dressage World Cup qualifier. The final edition, 30 years ago this month, had everything: a missing tape, a dash to the horsebox and a crowd in uproar

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A collage of Heiner Schiergen in discussion with two officials, a cassette tape and the H&amp;H headline ‘Uproar as rider is disqualified over “blank” dressage tape’
Heiner Schiergen remonstrates with chairman of the FEI dressage committee Eric Lette and Joep Bartels after his disqualification.
(Image credit: Trevor Meeks)

Heiner Schiergen shook his head.

His freestyle music had barely started when the German rider, last to go, signalled that something was wrong.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).