‘The moment my bum hit the saddle, I knew’: is this Charlotte Dujardin’s next Olympic star?

With a licence to thrill and a brain to match, Secret Agent is Charlotte’s great hope for LA28. His rider, groom and judge reveal what makes him special

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Charlotte Dujardin rides black horse Secret Agent in canter at the 2026 World Breeding Championships in Verden
Charlotte Dujardin and Secret Agent at the 2026 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses in Verden
(Image credit: FEI/www.sportfotos-lafrentz.de/Stefan Lafrentz)

A buzz has been building around Charlotte Dujardin and Secret Agent for a while now.

The seven-year-old stallion – known at home, fittingly, as James – first turned heads when Charlotte rode him as a four-year-old at the British Dressage National Convention. The following year he scored a massive 97.2% in a national five-year-old class.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).