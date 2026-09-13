‘He’d literally never done the floorplan before’: Charlotte Dujardin wins the freestyle to be crowned national champion

Charlotte Dujardin secured her third national champion title in some style, riding Brave Heart II to a stunning freestyle win on their first kür together

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Charlotte Dujardin rides Brave Heart II in canter, wearing the LeMieux National Dressage Championships rug, after being crowned national champion.
Charlotte Dujardin and Brave Heart II at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Charlotte Dujardin has been crowned the national champion at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, scoring 79.4% to win the Kudos freestyle on Brave Heart II – their first kür together.

It’s the third time she’s been crowned national champion after winning in 2015 on Barolo and 2020 on Mount St John Freestyle.

The overall national title is decided on the combined score of the grand prix and the freestyle – and Charlotte’s grand prix score alone, more than five percentage points clear of her nearest rival, had already put it within touching distance.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).