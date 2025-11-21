‘Uniting in celebration’ : timetable released as organisers mark 1,000 days until LA Paralympics





The organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics have marked 1,000 days until the start of competition by releasing the timetable – and dressage medallists will be among the first to be crowned.

The Games start at Santa Anita Park on 13 August 2028 and run until 27 August. Dressage runs over five days, 16-19 and 21 August.

“The FEI is very much looking forward to the Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028,” FEI dressage, para dressage and vaulting director Ronan Murphy told H&H.

“The competitions will showcase top-level sport. Just as the Olympic events, para equestrian will be held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The venue’s breathtaking backdrop and close proximity to downtown LA will attract a large audience and we can’t wait for new fans to discover our sport.”

The Paralympic qualification system was approved at the FEI General Assembly this month; the first opportunity to qualify will be at the World Championships in Aachen next year.

“The schedule by medal session will be published next year and preparations are well under way for a great Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028,” Mr Murphy said.

This will be the first time Los Angeles has hosted the Paralympics; when the city was last home to the Olympics, in 1984, the Paralympics were held in New York, and Stoke Mandeville in Britain.

“In just 1,000 days, we will make history by hosting the first-ever Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, one that will feature the most women athletes ever competing on this world stage,” said Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the elite athleticism and determination of some of the world’s greatest athletes and to see Los Angeles shine.”

The first five sports to name LA28 Paralympic champions will be athletics, fencing, shooting, equestrian and track cycling.

“We’re excited to mark 1,000 days from the LA28 Paralympic Games as we set the stage for athletes, fans and the global community to unite in a celebration of sport, resilience and human potential,” said LA 28 CEO Reynold Hoover. “The Paralympic competition schedule reflects our athlete-first approach in planning and creating unforgettable competition moments across the region as we prepare to welcome the Paralympic Games to Los Angeles for the very first time.”

